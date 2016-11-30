People Are Applauding This Dog For Trying To Clean Up His Own Pee With Toilet Paper
Pablo, you tried.
This is 21-year-old Acelin Hampton. He's an entrepreneur and recording artist from Denton, Texas.
However, his most prized project to date was adopting a puppy named Pablo three months ago. Hampton told BuzzFeed News he's been cleaning up accidents but Pablo has "gotten good with using the restroom outside."
Hampton said when Pablo had his accidents, the pup usually watched him clean them up with toilet paper.
Recently, Hampton left young Pablo under his friend's care, Pablo needed to pee and couldn't hold it in any longer. He peed on the bathroom floor, and when Hampton came home, he found wads of toilet paper pulled from the roll onto the wet spot and realized Pablo "tried to clean it up" himself.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hampton shared the hilarious incident on Twitter, saying he "really can't even whoop [Pablo's] ass for this one" because he really tried. Pablo really tried to do right this time.
People are both cracking up and empathizing with the dog. "You gotta just sit down and talk to him at this point," someone said, recognizing Pablo's efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hampton said he thinks Pablo probably knew to do this after watching his dad clean up his pee. "He does a lot of things that let me know he's pretty smart," he added.
Love dogs? Sign up for our “Dog a Day” newsletter and we’ll send you an adorable pup every day!
If you can't see the signup box above, just go here to sign up for BuzzFeed's "Dog a Day" newsletter!
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.