People Are Applauding This Dog For Trying To Clean Up His Own Pee With Toilet Paper

Pablo, you tried.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on November 30, 2016, at 2:43 p.m. ET

This is 21-year-old Acelin Hampton. He's an entrepreneur and recording artist from Denton, Texas.

However, his most prized project to date was adopting a puppy named Pablo three months ago. Hampton told BuzzFeed News he's been cleaning up accidents but Pablo has "gotten good with using the restroom outside."

Hampton said when Pablo had his accidents, the pup usually watched him clean them up with toilet paper.

Pablo&#x27;s also had a few incidents with toilet paper in the house. Hampton explained that he once &quot;took some toilet paper and ripped it up all around my room.&quot;
Recently, Hampton left young Pablo under his friend's care, Pablo needed to pee and couldn't hold it in any longer. He peed on the bathroom floor, and when Hampton came home, he found wads of toilet paper pulled from the roll onto the wet spot and realized Pablo "tried to clean it up" himself.

Hampton shared the hilarious incident on Twitter, saying he "really can't even whoop [Pablo's] ass for this one" because he really tried. Pablo really tried to do right this time.

People are both cracking up and empathizing with the dog. "You gotta just sit down and talk to him at this point," someone said, recognizing Pablo's efforts.

Hampton said he thinks Pablo probably knew to do this after watching his dad clean up his pee. "He does a lot of things that let me know he's pretty smart," he added.

Good job, Pablo. You tried.
