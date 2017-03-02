BuzzFeed News

The New Interior Secretary Rode A Horse To Work And Folks Think It’s So Rad

The New Interior Secretary Rode A Horse To Work And Folks Think It’s So Rad

"Anyone who wears jeans and rides a horse to work is OK in my book."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 11:10 a.m. ET

President Trump's pick for interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, was confirmed on Wednesday. On his first day on the job, he chose to commute in DC by horse.

Haley Byrd @byrdinator

Zinke was even outfitted in riding boots and a cowboy hat. The spectacle had some people blinking incredulously.

Evan Fanning @evanfanning

A lot of people thought the stunt was pretty groovy.

Ken Webster Jr @ProducerKen

Special assistant to Trump Cliff Sims said Zinke "was the man" for this.

Cliff Sims @CSims45

Philip Rucker of The Washington Post thought it was an "amazing" stunt, and a wink to his Montana roots.

Philip Rucker @PhilipRucker

Louisiana Rep. Ralph Abraham gave his entire approval to the cowboy ~lewk~ and added that Zinke is going to do "a great job".

Rep. Ralph Abraham @RepAbraham

And Trump transitional team member, and a rumored White House appointee, Anthony Scaramucci was also charmed.

Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

"This is so cool," one woman wrote.

Suzanne Trevino @trevino_suz

But — of course — for folks who didn't give enough of a fuck, Zinke riding a horse through downtown DC is at the very least hilarious.

Shoshana Weissmann @senatorshoshana

Shoshana Weissmann @senatorshoshana

Or, y'know, save a horse and just ride the subway.

Glen Weldon @ghweldon

