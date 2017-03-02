The New Interior Secretary Rode A Horse To Work And Folks Think It’s So Rad
"Anyone who wears jeans and rides a horse to work is OK in my book."
President Trump's pick for interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, was confirmed on Wednesday. On his first day on the job, he chose to commute in DC by horse.
Zinke was even outfitted in riding boots and a cowboy hat. The spectacle had some people blinking incredulously.
A lot of people thought the stunt was pretty groovy.
Special assistant to Trump Cliff Sims said Zinke "was the man" for this.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Rucker of The Washington Post thought it was an "amazing" stunt, and a wink to his Montana roots.
Louisiana Rep. Ralph Abraham gave his entire approval to the cowboy ~lewk~ and added that Zinke is going to do "a great job".
And Trump transitional team member, and a rumored White House appointee, Anthony Scaramucci was also charmed.
"This is so cool," one woman wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
But — of course — for folks who didn't give enough of a fuck, Zinke riding a horse through downtown DC is at the very least hilarious.
Or, y'know, save a horse and just ride the subway.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.