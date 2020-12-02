OnlyFans Suspended YouTuber Gabi DeMartino's Account After She Sold A Video Of Herself As A Toddler Flashing The Camera

As many concerned people noted online, the video has serious ethical and legal implications.

OnlyFans suspended lifestyle YouTuber Gabi DeMartino's account after she teased a video to her fans earlier this week with the message, "wont put my panties on." According to multiple sources online who claim they saw the video, it was a childhood video of DeMartino flashing the camera by lifting up her skirt. The incident incited a number of serious ethical and legal concerns, with people accusing her of duping her fans and unintentionally setting them up to possess or distribute child pornography, which is a Class D felony. A representative for OnlyFans confirmed to BuzzFeed News that her account was in violation of company policy and deactivated. DeMartino did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. DeMartino did attempt to downplay the video on Tuesday, calling it a "goofy throwback family moment" in a tweet before removing it from her account.

DeMartino, who has over 3.2 million subscribers to her vlogging channel alone, teased the video around midnight on Monday, charging $3 for fans to view it.

According to a recap written by Twitter user @beigenior, the 30-second video allegedly shows a young DeMartino in a dress. Her dad, who is filming, at one point asks what DeMartino's grandmother is saying, to which the YouTuber, who people estimate is about 3 to 6 years old, responds, "She says put your panties on." Her father then jokes about the fact that his daughter doesn't have underwear on. "[They] all laugh and scream when she fully flashes, especially the father loudly," the user wrote. The video was met with shock. Fans tipped off hosts of drama (or tea) channels on YouTube, who made videos about what they saw and/or heard. Tea channels and individual people began tagging @OnlyFans in tweets and DM'ing its official Twitter account. "@OnlyFans this content is disturbing, inappropriate and illegal. Please do something," @hereforthetea2 wrote. Throughout Tuesday, as concerns began rippling through online communities, people demanded DeMartino be held accountable for the video. The YouTuber defended her post, saying it was "a childhood video" where she's "jumping up and down laughing." She said she uses her OnlyFans account as a "finsta page" to share personal things with her close circle.

In a subsequent tweet, she announced she pulled the video down and apologized if the stunt "came out wrong." "The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies," she tweeted. "I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong." People were skeptical that she was completely oblivious. People also argued that influencers like DeMartino are taking advantage of a platform on which professional sex workers make their living.

