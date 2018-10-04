Lawyers For The Officer Who Shot Laquan McDonald 16 Times Said The Teen Was Responsible For His Own Death

“Laquan was the author, choreographer of this story. Jason Van Dyke had to be brought into it.”

Antonio Perez / AP Defense attorney Daniel Herbert in court Thursday.

Defense attorneys for the white Chicago police officer who shot Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014 argued Thursday the 17-year-old black teen was to blame for his own death. “At any point throughout that 20-some-minute rampage had Laquan McDonald dropped that knife, he’d be here today,” lead defense attorney Dan Herbert told jurors in closing arguments. Prosecutors argued Jason Van Dyke used deadly force and was predetermined to shoot and kill McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014. Police dashcam footage showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald even after he had slumped to the road.

Antonio Perez / AFP / Getty Images Jason Van Dyke

In Herbert’s closing argument, the defense attorney repeatedly attempted to persuade jurors that the police officer had no malice or motive to kill the teen that evening, and that he should thereby not be convicted of first-degree murder. Instead, Herbert said, “it’s a tragedy that could have been prevented with one simple step.” The defense attorney exemplified this point by dropping a knife in the courtroom.

Cook County Criminal Court

“If [McDonald] dropped the weapon, he would have been under arrest,” Herbert said. He asked jurors to use their “common sense” to determine if Van Dyke’s actions warranted him being branded as a murderer. He said his client was in “reasonable fear for his life.” He then went on to say that McDonald was the one responsible for what happened to himself because he had not dropped his knife when Van Dyke and other CPD officers arrived on the scene. Van Dyke had no choice but to be “brought into” the incident, Herbert said. “Laquan was the author, choreographer of this story. Jason Van Dyke had to be brought into it,” Herbert said. He then asked jurors to “follow your heart ... follow your soul ... follow your mind ... you owe it to Jason Van Dyke; he chose you.”

Antonio Perez / AP Prosecutor Jody Gleason on Thursday.