A First-Year NYU Student Accidentally Offered Lube To Others As Hand Sanitizer — But It's Also How He's Made New Friends

A first-year NYU student shared a TikTok that's gone viral about accidentally confusing a small bottle of lubricant with hand sanitizer, that he then offered to other students on campus.



Fortunately for Andrew Huang, 18, he said his TikTok about the gaffe led other NYU students to reach out, including some of the people he accidentally lubed. He's been able to socialize and make friends in college during an otherwise difficult time.

Earlier this month, Huang absentmindedly threw a bottle of Astroglide lube in his backpack, thinking it was hand sanitizer. NYU's school color is purple, so he "thought that it was some sort of NYU-branded hand sanitizer bottle," he told BuzzFeed News.

"Some people on TikTok think that my intention was to steal the bottle, but I genuinely thought it was mine and that it just fell out of my bag or something...I always usually carry hand sanitizer in my bag so I assumed it was mine," he said.

Huang said he accidentally "lubed" five other first-year students he came across as they were all trying to figure out how to socialize during a pandemic.

"I didn’t realize it was lube until I poured it on everyone’s hands and we all started rubbing it in," he said. "We realized that the texture was off, and then I checked the bottle to see if it was expired hand sanitizer or something ... We all realized pretty quickly that it was lube so everyone who used the bottle knew."