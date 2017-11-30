A lot of men are even shooting their shot to #BeWithEmily this holiday season.

This is 20-year-old Emily Seawright. She and her family live in California. Every year around the holidays, the Seawrights brainstorm a new Christmas card for the whole family.

Seawright told BuzzFeed News this year's inspiration came after they found user @kbobby_22 's old family photo in which he held up an "egg salad" sign.

And given that she was the solo single member of the family this year...it worked out perfectly.

"We all have the same sense of humor and thought it would be a funny idea to do," she said. "We thought it would be funny to just put my name."