People Are Hysterical Because Cats Are Now Allowed In The Westminster Dog Show
"This world has officially descended into utter chaos."
In a feature about the new dog breeds at this year's Westminster Dog Show, the New York Times casually mentioned that, for the first time ever, cats will be a part of the program.
People reacted VERY strongly against the move.
"I refuse to accept that Westminster's DOG show will have cats. DOG. D-O-G. Woof woof."
For some, it was further indication that the country is undergoing a complete and utter meltdown.
The references to the current political climate were inevitable.
"I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of cats entering the Westminster Dog Show until reps can figure out what the hell's going on."
Some tried to rectify the information by calling the cats simply "alternative dogs."
Or are dogs alternative cats?????
Either way, people are joking that this news is the straw that broke America's back. "Mass hysteria" will ensue, they predict.
But some people did raise more practical concerns...
Do cats even give a fuck?
