BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Hysterical Because Cats Are Now Allowed In The Westminster Dog Show

news

People Are Hysterical Because Cats Are Now Allowed In The Westminster Dog Show

"This world has officially descended into utter chaos."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 31, 2017, at 4:18 p.m. ET

In a feature about the new dog breeds at this year's Westminster Dog Show, the New York Times casually mentioned that, for the first time ever, cats will be a part of the program.

Cats to compete in this year’s Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/9jKfFxX1G4
Michael M. Grynbaum @grynbaum

Cats to compete in this year’s Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/9jKfFxX1G4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, more specifically, one special Bengal cat contestant will be allowed to be among a brigade of dogs.

People reacted VERY strongly against the move.

@grynbaum man, this is some bullshit. fuck cats!
Cee Bee @CeeBee

@grynbaum man, this is some bullshit. fuck cats!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I refuse to accept that Westminster's DOG show will have cats. DOG. D-O-G. Woof woof."

I refuse to accept that Westminster's DOG show will have cats. DOG. D-O-G. Woof Woof. https://t.co/gUihzws8tX
Bethany Bruner @bethany_bruner

I refuse to accept that Westminster's DOG show will have cats. DOG. D-O-G. Woof Woof. https://t.co/gUihzws8tX

Reply Retweet Favorite

For some, it was further indication that the country is undergoing a complete and utter meltdown.

Cats at the Westminster?!?! What is happening to the world? https://t.co/aMdpa8XEf6
Betsey J @BetseyJWilkin

Cats at the Westminster?!?! What is happening to the world? https://t.co/aMdpa8XEf6

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
They're showing cats at the Westminster Dog Show- its official- The world has gone crazy.
samantha ronson @samantharonson

They're showing cats at the Westminster Dog Show- its official- The world has gone crazy.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@grynbaum @nytimes Pretty sure these are the end times they spoke about in Ghostbusters
Justin Brannan @JustinBrannan

@grynbaum @nytimes Pretty sure these are the end times they spoke about in Ghostbusters

Reply Retweet Favorite

The references to the current political climate were inevitable.

@grynbaum @nytimes just another day in Trump's America.
Alec Dyal @adyas12

@grynbaum @nytimes just another day in Trump's America.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@grynbaum @nytimes have the cats been subjected to extreme vet-ting?
Chip Wheeler @cwheelsmiami

@grynbaum @nytimes have the cats been subjected to extreme vet-ting?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@DearbhailDibs I'm almost certain 'cats at Westminster dog show' is one of the signs of the apocalypse
chrissie russell @chrissierussell

@DearbhailDibs I'm almost certain 'cats at Westminster dog show' is one of the signs of the apocalypse

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of cats entering the Westminster Dog Show until reps can figure out what the hell's going on."

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of cats entering the Westminster Dog Show until reps can figure out what the hell's going on.
Ben Smith @BenSmithDC

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of cats entering the Westminster Dog Show until reps can figure out what the hell's going on.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Conduct the vote on Jeff Sessions to distract from the Executive Order that allows cats in Westminster Dog Show
SLD @SeanLTheWriter

Conduct the vote on Jeff Sessions to distract from the Executive Order that allows cats in Westminster Dog Show

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some tried to rectify the information by calling the cats simply "alternative dogs."

Alternative dogs https://t.co/KDLlOvX83p
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

Alternative dogs https://t.co/KDLlOvX83p

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
They are not cats, they are alternative dogs 😀 https://t.co/mOpsz0CQr7
BrianHonan @BrianHonan

They are not cats, they are alternative dogs 😀 https://t.co/mOpsz0CQr7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or are dogs alternative cats?????

@Elizasoul80 But dogs are really just alt-cats. It's the Westminster Cat Show now.
Kashana @kashanacauley

@Elizasoul80 But dogs are really just alt-cats. It's the Westminster Cat Show now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Either way, people are joking that this news is the straw that broke America's back. "Mass hysteria" will ensue, they predict.

@JustinBrannan @grynbaum
Andrew Goldston @thegoldston

@JustinBrannan @grynbaum

Reply Retweet Favorite
@grynbaum @nytimes Mass hysteria.
Jeff Dobbs @jeffdobbs

@grynbaum @nytimes Mass hysteria.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Human sacrifice and mass hysteria are right around the corner. https://t.co/BTnzGtRgFf
Robert A George @RobGeorge

Human sacrifice and mass hysteria are right around the corner. https://t.co/BTnzGtRgFf

Reply Retweet Favorite
internet: the westminster kennel club dog show will feature cats me:
Alex Lawson @AlexxLawson

internet: the westminster kennel club dog show will feature cats me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people did raise more practical concerns...

@grynbaum @nytimes i wonder how they plan to make those cats give a fuck.
John Aita @johnaita

@grynbaum @nytimes i wonder how they plan to make those cats give a fuck.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Do cats even give a fuck?

@johnaita @grynbaum @nytimes Anyone who can make a cat behave for the judges the way they get dogs to behave, deserves their award.
Charlie Foxtrot @strumphs

@johnaita @grynbaum @nytimes Anyone who can make a cat behave for the judges the way they get dogs to behave, deserves their award.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT