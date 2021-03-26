I’m Not Convinced The David Dobrik Scandal Will Change Anything About YouTube Culture

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Last week, an allegation rocked the once clean image of mega YouTuber David Dobrik. In a story from Business Insider, a woman who wished to remain anonymous said she was raped by Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis in 2018. The woman claimed she had consumed so much alcohol that she could not consent to having sex with Zeglaitis.

She also accused Dobrik of filming her entering the bedroom where the incident occurred and posting it on YouTube a few days later. She said Dobrik later deleted the vlog at her request. Business Insider talked to one of the woman’s friends and YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who verified that the group of young women there that night were underage and supplied with hard liquor. I reached out to both Dobrik and Zeglaitis about the allegations but didn’t hear back.

Of course, the focus of the allegations should be on Zeglaitis. But it’s Dobrik’s part that has taken over media and online communities over the last week.

After the story came out, major brands began cutting ties with Dobrik. Companies like DoorDash, HelloFresh, and EA Sports made public statements condemning the allegations. SeatGeek said it was “reviewing” its relationship with him. Then, Dobrik made a statement saying he would be stepping down from the board of Dispo, a photo-sharing app he helped create. People online celebrated the fast domino effect of financial and business consequences Dobrik was facing.

It even prompted the YouTuber to post a second, oh-so-familiar genre of YouTube apology the next day. Dobrik looks somber, he’s facing the camera directly, he’s seated on the ground, and the video is given a vague title: “03/22/21.” (He first addressed the allegations against Zeglaitis and him on his podcast channel on the day the Business Insider report came out. He said then he “doesn’t stand for any kind of misconduct.”) In his second apology, Dobrik seemed to be confronting the issues and his part in them more directly. He said that he is aware of an “unfair power dynamic” he’s created between him and other content creators in the Vlog Squad and that he generally “fucked up” and is sorry.

“Even though I got the consent to post that video, I should have never posted it,” he says in the second apology, which has over 8 million views. “I want to apologize to her and her friends for ever putting them in an environment — that I enabled — that made them feel like their safety and values were compromised.”

Whether or not Dobrik’s apology is sincere and should be accepted is ultimately up to the accuser. But the news cycles and familiar habits we’ve created around watching an influencer scramble to atone for questionable or concerning behavior is becoming so tiresome.

Influencers, specifically YouTubers, who get called out for current and past bad behavior usually try to evade addressing it publicly or directly at first. I’ve reached out to a number of YouTubers in my career when scandals have unfolded, and rarely do they or their publicists provide responses. The PR strategy seems to be that if they don’t speak on it, their problem might go away. Sometimes, this works, especially if the accuser or questioner gets tired enough of demanding accountability.

When a YouTuber does address something publicly, usually in the form of an apology video that will garner millions of views for their channel, it will almost always come after brands start pulling out of their deals. This has happened with a variety of scandals, from the less serious, like Jaclyn Hill’s lipstick shitshow, to the very harmful, like PewDiePie’s antisemitic comments and the infamous Aokigahara video and all of frustrating actions and inactions from Logan Paul. The consequences of their actions, though, were ultimately small. All of these YouTubers still have platforms and fandoms, and their careers have sustained.

For Dobrik, this is not even his first cycle this year with a public accusation of wrongdoing. Last month, I reported on sexual assault allegations from another Vlog Squad member named Seth against Dobrik for a viral “prank” video from 2017. In the video, Seth is asked to kiss a woman but discovers that he’s actually kissing a man, fellow YouTuber Jason Nash. Seth told me Dobrik intentionally duped him in the name of a “prank,” and he only recently began unpacking how violating that was for him. Dobrik and his team did not respond to my multiple requests for comment, and neither did Nash.