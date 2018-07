No Gators Will Escape In Florida, They Said. Everything Will Be Fine, They Said

As Florida feels the impact of Hurricane Irma , gator parks (some of them hosting thousands of alligators on their properties) said they were well-prepared. One park in Orlando told Huff Post , "None of our animals are getting out.”

“We have a detailed hurricane procedure in place,” said park director Mike Hileman. “We have double fences, a large perimeter fence that goes around the entire property.”

Hileman was so confident that their gators will not run loose that he added, "If you see an alligator floating down the street right by your house, it ain’t ours."