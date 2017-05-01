BuzzFeed News

People Promptly Responded With "Dear Black People" After "Dear White People" Was Dubbed A Double Standard

People Promptly Responded With "Dear Black People" After "Dear White People" Was Dubbed A Double Standard

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry for undermining your experiences with my racial privilege."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on May 1, 2017, at 4:11 p.m. ET

The series adaptation of the movie Dear White People just dropped 10 episodes on Netflix. Many people are celebrating the show for tackling tough racial discourse, but others are criticizing the project as "anti-white."

Can you imagine the outrage if there was a show called "Dear Black People?" Cities would burn. This anti-white rhet… https://t.co/J21uin4VmB
Brandon Groeny @brandongroeny

Can you imagine the outrage if there was a show called "Dear Black People?" Cities would burn. This anti-white rhet… https://t.co/J21uin4VmB

These people claimed the show is an example of a double standard. The most common rhetoric was that a production titled "Dear Black People" would cause an uproar, and not celebration.

A new show called "dear white people" can you even fucking imagine the uproar if there was a show called "dear black people" how fking gross
Nikki @nikkkkimouse

A new show called "dear white people" can you even fucking imagine the uproar if there was a show called "dear black people" how fking gross

@biselinakyle Well no shit jackass. Imagine the outrage if there was a netflix show called "Dear Black People"
Adam Taurus @AdamTuarus

@biselinakyle Well no shit jackass. Imagine the outrage if there was a netflix show called "Dear Black People"

So when 21-year-old Reginald McGee saw one of these tweets on his timeline on Sunday, he actually thought about a potential TV series called Dear Black People.

McGee, from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News he saw the tweet from a user named @DatDudeMP quoted on his timeline from someone he follows. He doesn't know @DatDudeMP personally, but he said after he responded to his tweet, the user set all of his tweets to private. BuzzFeed News has reached out to @DatDudeMP.
McGee, from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News he saw the tweet from a user named @DatDudeMP quoted on his timeline from someone he follows.

He doesn't know @DatDudeMP personally, but he said after he responded to his tweet, the user set all of his tweets to private.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @DatDudeMP.

So McGee screenshotted the tweet that said, "Imagine if there was a show called 'Dear Black People.'" McGee wrote back, "Dear Black People... I'm sorry for our history of oppression and genocide."

"Dear Black People... I'm sorry for our history of oppression and genocide."
reggie @1942bs

"Dear Black People... I'm sorry for our history of oppression and genocide."

"My initial response [to the tweet] was, 'I know he hasn't seen the show,' because they do include a 'Dear Black People' part," McGee explained.

"I was trying to help them understand how the history of this country shaped racism to only go one way and that the 'double standard' lacks historical context," he added.

His tweet has already been retweeted over 20,000 times.

His tweet has also inspired others to "imagine" this supposed show and the themes it would potentially explore.

"Dear Black People, I'm sorry for shutting you up and minimizing your racial experiences to simply an overreaction" https://t.co/ADZGaO6Bg1
Love Jones 👁 @Imanichantelll

"Dear Black People, I'm sorry for shutting you up and minimizing your racial experiences to simply an overreaction" https://t.co/ADZGaO6Bg1

"Dear Black People, I'm sorry for shutting you up and minimizing your racial experiences to simply an overreaction."

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry that you get shamed for your culture while white people everywhere appropriate it and make it a trend."

"Dear Black People...i'm sorry that you get shamed for your culture while white ppl everywhere appropriate it &amp; mak… https://t.co/WtUHs20fto
kat @lilsunshinebabe

"Dear Black People...i'm sorry that you get shamed for your culture while white ppl everywhere appropriate it &amp; mak… https://t.co/WtUHs20fto

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry your skin color makes me see you as a threat."

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry your skin color makes me see you as a threat." https://t.co/cgSgY49lsk
ophelie(a). @ophmaurice

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry your skin color makes me see you as a threat." https://t.co/cgSgY49lsk

Sheila Loftin, 22, told BuzzFeed News she thought the "double standard" critique was an effort to "invalidate" her experiences, and those of so many others.

"Dear Black people,sorry for the systemic oppression we caused barring you from equal education, housing, led you i… https://t.co/pQc6KZHIls
Ororo Munroe @sheilae__

"Dear Black people,sorry for the systemic oppression we caused barring you from equal education, housing, led you i… https://t.co/pQc6KZHIls

"I wanted to convey that the reason we need a Dear White People show is because white people don't understand our perspectives and experiences as black Americans," Loftin said.

The "Dear Black People" responses even reached 18-year-old Renata da Silva Madaleno in São Paulo.

"dear black people... i'm sorry for undermining your experiences with my racial privilege" https://t.co/2Ib55HvYCu
renata @szashad

"dear black people... i'm sorry for undermining your experiences with my racial privilege" https://t.co/2Ib55HvYCu

"The idea of a Dear Black People show is just ridiculous," she said. "We have been silenced in all platforms imaginable for years and when we try to speak our minds, white people keep trying to make us feel bad."

"The media has always been 'Dear Black People,'" McGee added. "'Dear Black People, speak correct English,' 'Dear Black People, stop being thugs and go to school,' 'Dear Black People, get off government assistance and get a job.'”

@1942bs dear black people im sorry there's so many racists in these replies
syd @hometownsyd

@1942bs dear black people im sorry there's so many racists in these replies

"The people that believe in those 'double standards' needs to watch Dear White People," he concluded.

