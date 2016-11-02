Netflix May Finally Allow You To Watch Shows And Movies Offline — Halle-Fucking-Lujah

Sarandos said that even though internet access has become "more and more ubiquitous," there are different internet speeds and Wi-Fi access in the world. This means some people rely on downloading content, as opposed to streaming.

"I think as we get into more and more (of the) undeveloped world and developing countries that we want to find alternatives for people to use Netflix easily," he said.

Sarandos added that the company is "looking at it now, so we'll see when."

Americans likely wouldn't be the first to get the feature, since it would be mainly aimed at other markets.