Natalie Portman Will Wield The Hammer As The Mighty Thor In The New Movie

The makers of Thor: Love and Thunder announced Natalie Portman will not only be back for the fourth Thor film, she'll be taking on the mythical hammer and god-like powers herself.

The news that Portman's character Jane Foster would be back as a female Thor was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and people — especially women — are simply overjoyed.

Not only that, Portman will star alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Fans already knew Thompson would be back as King of Asgard, and she broke the news at Comic-Con that her character would be looking for a queen — making her potentially the first openly LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Sunday, Portman reacted to her new role on Instagram with a photo of her next to Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, who will also be back in the movie.