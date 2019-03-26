NASA Canceled A Historic All-Women Spacewalk Because It Could Only Offer One Suit That Fit The Women

NASA is facing accusations of sexism after it canceled the first-ever all-women spacewalk due to what officials said was a lack of spacesuits that could be made ready that would fit the women.

Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled to take their spacewalk together March 29, but the event was canceled by NASA on Monday “due in part to spacesuit availability.”



According to a press release, only one appropriately sized spacesuit could be made available, so one of the astronauts, McClain, was forced to forfeit her spot.



“McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso — essentially the shirt of the spacesuit — fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it,” NASA said.

The unique event was therefore canceled, and McClain was “tentatively scheduled” to make her spacewalk on April 8 with Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques, a man.

After announcing the news on social media Monday, a flurry of responses were shared online.

Some tried to make seemingly sexist jokes about the change of plans. “I am not going out there wearing the same outfit as HER,” one Twitter user quipped. “Did you forget pockets?” another added.



However, as the news traveled, many became increasingly angry by what they said was evidence of sexism.