Here Are Some Of The Best Memes Of Nancy Pelosi's Petty Clap At Trump During His SOTU Address

Pelosi's clap has also been branded by the internet as an official "fuck you" clap.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Even though she did not utter a single word during President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's body language seemed to speak volumes.

Pelosi became the topic of internet ~discourse~ and memeing when she rose out of her seat to clap vigorously at the president when he talked about diplomacy and "cooperation, compromise, and the common good."

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good," Trump said during his address.

This diplomacy came just hours after Trump reportedly called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a "nasty son of a bitch," and Pelosi seemed to have reacted accordingly.

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU
Brian Koerber @bkurbs

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU

While there were some discussion about whether Pelosi was genuinely or sarcastically clapping to Trump's statement, Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, seemed to have set the record straight by Wednesday.

"Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap," Christine tweeted while hashtagging it "#youtriedit."

#waybackwednesday - oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she's disappointed that you thought this would work. But here's a clap. #youtriedit
Christine Pelosi @sfpelosi

#waybackwednesday - oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit

Pelosi's clap reminded some of a few other notable shady moments.

Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU
Patti LaBelle’s Background Singer @spicykezzinnugg

Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU

Nancy Pelosi is the BDE version of that picture of Natalie Portman clapping
Courtney Anne Bree @courtneyabree

Nancy Pelosi is the BDE version of that picture of Natalie Portman clapping

Whatever was actually going on in Speaker Pelosi's mind, the moment was very relatable and delicious for many people.

And, best of all, it proved to be a very versatile meme — one that doesn't even need to be political! Here are only some of the best ones.

When my husband tells me he has cooked dinner #SOTU
Sara2309🐝🌼 @Mistrigf

When my husband tells me he has cooked dinner #SOTU

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper.
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper.

Desus Nice @desusnice

when someone pronounces gif 'jif'
Alyssa Limperis @alyssalimp

when someone pronounces gif ‘jif’

when someone i hate uses an SAT word
Travis Helwig @travishelwig

when someone i hate uses an SAT word

me when the dog goes to the bathroom outside
Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko

me when the dog goes to the bathroom outside

@ParkerMolloy
ᴡʜʏ ɪs ASHLEY LYNCH ᴏɴ ᴍʏ ᴛʟ @ashleylynch

@ParkerMolloy

THAT TIME YOUR MOM STOOD UP AND CLAPPED FOR YOU WHEN YOU FINALLY GOT (PICKED) EVEN THOUGH YOU WERE THE LAST ONE LEFT FOR DODGE BALL! THE #PARTICIPATIONCLAP
AMANDA K🗽🍷🔥💡🌈🌎 @GOVTWINE

THAT TIME YOUR MOM STOOD UP AND CLAPPED FOR YOU WHEN YOU FINALLY GOT (PICKED) EVEN THOUGH YOU WERE THE LAST ONE LEFT FOR DODGE BALL! THE #PARTICIPATIONCLAP https://t.co/FuDTmUIMOa

#pelosiclap When your group member contributes to the project only 1 hour before the deadline and after you've done everything.
SEAHStudent @SeaHstudent

#pelosiclap When your group member contributes to the project only 1 hour before the deadline and after you’ve done everything.

It's even usable for niche Twitterverses, like #MedTwitter.

(I do not know intimately what the following meme means but I bet it's very good.)

When the #resident takes credit for a great idea during rounds that the nurse gave them 2 hours earlier #medtwitter
Michael E. Farrell, MD @mefarrellii

When the #resident takes credit for a great idea during rounds that the nurse gave them 2 hours earlier #medtwitter

It's just a very good meme.

Nancy Pelosi sarcastically clapping is my mood for the rest of 2019
Robyn @rxbyndavidson

Nancy Pelosi sarcastically clapping is my mood for the rest of 2019

