Here Are Some Of The Best Memes Of Nancy Pelosi's Petty Clap At Trump During His SOTU Address

Even though she did not utter a single word during President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's body language seemed to speak volumes.

Pelosi became the topic of internet ~discourse~ and memeing when she rose out of her seat to clap vigorously at the president when he talked about diplomacy and "cooperation, compromise, and the common good."

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good," Trump said during his address.

This diplomacy came just hours after Trump reportedly called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a "nasty son of a bitch," and Pelosi seemed to have reacted accordingly.