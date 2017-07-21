BuzzFeed News

Lululemon Tried To Inspire People To Do More "Happy" Things And It Backfired

"Spending $15 on leggings at TJ Maxx."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 2:11 p.m. ET

In an attempt to engage with and inspire people online, the athleisure brand Lululemon tweeted this week: "What makes you happy? Do more of that."

What makes you happy? Do more of that
lululemon @lululemon

At first, its committed customers responded in full earnest and support.

@lululemon Climbing in lululemon, of course! What could be more comfortable? 😀
Emily Ann @EmilyDee81

What makes you happy? "Happiness," according to one person.

@lululemon Happiness
Aguyandhisbooks @aGuysBooks

Lululemon loved it. A celebration circle of happy customers and happy products. Branding 101.

@EmilyDee81 The best for all your sweaty pursuits.
lululemon @lululemon

But then, folks started to get a little more honest. "Buying clothes from Lulu makes me happy but seeing the price makes me and my bank account cry," someone responded.

@lululemon Buying clothes from Lulu makes me happy but seeing the price makes me and my bank account cry
hannah derose @hannah_derose

To appease this customer's quandary, the company asked if their heart or their bank account "won." The customer replied, "Definitely my bank account."

People are now using the "what makes you happy" tweet to vent about how overpriced they believe the company's leggings, among its other pieces of athletic gear, are.

@lululemon lulu when i can afford it, which is never
simran surana @simsurana

running shorts that aren't $58 (: https://t.co/Dt6fUYlaTY
ky @kyleeatkinsss

your clothing makes me happy, if only i didn't have to spend an arm and a leg to make me happy https://t.co/nyfDfyorvc
J u s ☻ @jushinsley_

And throwing their "do more of that" inspiration back at them.

Leggings that aren't $100. Do more of that https://t.co/0H0mJbijjc
Haley Stoddard 🌻 @ItsHaleyOk

Clothes that don't take all my paycheck. Do more of that. https://t.co/nAMlw6UtVa
tiana @tiarupp

Your stuff being severely discounted....so do more of that https://t.co/hjQibOJjGe
Joseph Constantin @JConstantin10

Pretty soon, they were just straight-up trolling.

@lululemon @RagerRachael If you insist
O.D. @Owen_Dickens

@lululemon Disappointing Olivia on her birthday
Victoria Wallace @Victoria9922

And sarcastically pointing out that not all things or habits that bring you happiness are ones you should be encouraged to "do more of."

I can't stay sleeping 24/7, I need money Rebecca https://t.co/emzz6xH3RQ
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @lnternetainment

blaming this tweet on my future alcoholism https://t.co/SHgHOv7l8U
britt🥓 @brittesposito

I already masturbate daily, I might hurt myself if I do too much of that 👀 https://t.co/cO2z2IzrJw
stitchesbitches @glossybangs

So eat more chicken wings? https://t.co/x28ZBBtXkm
Cornflake @Jimmy2Toes_

"Spending $15 on leggings at TJ Maxx instead of $100." Wow. Happiness. Inspo. Zen. Namaste.

Spending $15 on leggings at tjmaxx instead of $100😜🙃https://t.co/Yp1Ag7L6D6
Julia @jubileeb123

BuzzFeed News has contacted Lululemon for comment.

