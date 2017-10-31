A Student Asked Their Professor How You Know You're In Love, And His Touching Answer Has Gone Viral

"How can y'all ask your professors these personal questions. All my professors speed run through 6 chapters per lecture and ignore raised hands."

Dan West, 51, is an assistant professor and the speech and debate coach at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He's leading two large introductory sections in communications this fall.

On the last day of one of his sessions, which was called "Introduction to Human Communication," West opened up the class to allow students to ask him any questions pertaining to their latest unit: love and relationships.

All the questions were written on notecards and completely anonymous, he said, which meant some questions were quite specific and personal.

One of the questions he received and read aloud was, "How do you when you're in love?"

"It just hits you, you can’t expect it and you can’t plan for it," West responded in a simple answer.