Attorneys Argued Over Which Bullets Mattered In The Police Shooting Death Of Laquan McDonald

CHICAGO — The murder trial for the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot a black teenager 16 times in 2014 turned into a battle over bullets Monday, with attorneys going back and forth over which were more significant.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is facing first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, which sparked massive protests. A dashcam video that was released later showed the officer begin to shoot at McDonald, who was seen walking while wielding a knife, and then continue to shoot when the teen was on the ground.

Shaku Teas, a pathologist for the defense who reviewed autopsies and documents prepared by the medical examiner of McDonald's gunshot wounds, disputed nearly every one of them.

Teas testified that she believed almost every shot was taken while McDonald was still standing, or "rotating," and that only one bullet wound was significant enough to actually kill him on the night of Oct. 20, 2014. The rest of the injuries on his body were "superficial," she said.

However, the medical examiner, Ponni Arunkumar, testified last week that she believed all 16 shots contributed to the teen's death — and that two of them proved fatal. And so the defense and prosecution got into a contentious battle over which gunshots were the most notable, discussing them one by one.

At one point, prosecutor Jody Gleason rhetorically asked Teas, "Are we back to ‘None of the wounds matter’?”

(Warning: The video footage of the shooting is graphic.)