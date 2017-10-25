BuzzFeed News

People Are Pissed That People Are Pissed That This "Riverdale" Star Shared A Photo Of A Demon

And people are calling out people who called out "racism" racists.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 25, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Before we begin, let's take a collective deep inhale and exhale. Alright! Let's begin.

On Sunday, one of the stars of the show Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, tweeted that she found her Halloween inspiration. She included a photo of someone else painted in all black to be some type of ghoul-demon-monster character.

Reinhart quickly deleted the tweet after an initial round of reactions suggested some people were offended by her tweet.

A handful of them, including Perez Hilton, claimed she promoted something that was "quite literally blackface." Some called for her to "do better."

The backlash prompted Reinhart to address the issue, and she apologized for it "being racially insensitive."

I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely… https://t.co/IdEKVr5FXR
Lili Reinhart @lilireinhart

I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely… https://t.co/IdEKVr5FXR

I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted.
Lili Reinhart @lilireinhart

I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted.

The public apology was not enough for initial critics.

@lilireinhart I knew this tweet was coming 😂 nice try lili
spooky den 🎃 @itsyagirl_den

@lilireinhart I knew this tweet was coming 😂 nice try lili

@lilireinhart You see what it says here?! NO FECKIN BLACKFACE EVER
Katiie KitKat🏳️‍🌈 @kjmusic99

@lilireinhart You see what it says here?! NO FECKIN BLACKFACE EVER

However, the actor's apology has now actually prompted even more reaction and discourse. This time, however, people jumped in to challenge the initial reactions, and suggest that they were misguided and misplaced.

@savannxhjoy @lilireinhart It’s not blackface? The costume wasn’t a black person it was a demonic creature? Demons… https://t.co/UXvKLP7W53
💀👻 @ravishhme

@savannxhjoy @lilireinhart It’s not blackface? The costume wasn’t a black person it was a demonic creature? Demons… https://t.co/UXvKLP7W53

"This isn't blackface," many commented. They noted the original photo depicted someone representing a "demon" and not a black person.

@shbagwe712 @ravishhme @tinyspacebean @savannxhjoy @lilireinhart Well I think she looked like a demon out of a horr… https://t.co/yGHqTeIBCB
JayJay 👻;queenjonas @PrincessGcmini

@shbagwe712 @ravishhme @tinyspacebean @savannxhjoy @lilireinhart Well I think she looked like a demon out of a horr… https://t.co/yGHqTeIBCB

This then spurred the first round of reactors to defend their reactions. "If people were offended they have the absolute right to speak up and say they find something offensive!" one person responded.

@savannxhjoy @ravishhme @lilireinhart Regardless of intent, if people were offended they have the absolute right to… https://t.co/9d9lhdPVd0
Jim but spookier @tinyspacebean

@savannxhjoy @ravishhme @lilireinhart Regardless of intent, if people were offended they have the absolute right to… https://t.co/9d9lhdPVd0

But then second round reactors, many of them black people, said, "wayment, did first round reactors just equate a photo of a demon to black people?" Ironically, this prompted larger discussions of racism.

@ThePerezHilton @pinaacoladass @lilireinhart Blackface?!? So YA’LL you looked at this and instantly thought of blac… https://t.co/a0I7KQ86m9
DesiBot @ThtPeaceChic

@ThePerezHilton @pinaacoladass @lilireinhart Blackface?!? So YA’LL you looked at this and instantly thought of blac… https://t.co/a0I7KQ86m9

You guys accusing Lili Reinhart of blackface because she’s all black as a demon for Halloween is more racist than your accusation
Tommoween💦 @thetommyleon

You guys accusing Lili Reinhart of blackface because she’s all black as a demon for Halloween is more racist than your accusation

Some said they were "more offended" by the accusation of blackface.

@enews This isn't even offensive...I'm actually more offended that other people think this is an imitation of a black person.
Harry Groceries @FlyTyAf

@enews This isn't even offensive...I'm actually more offended that other people think this is an imitation of a black person.

In fact, tweets which attempted to break down the multi-layered backlashes, became hugely viral on their own.

Dressing up as demon = not racist Comparing a demon to black people = racist Lol this wasn't racist until y'all… https://t.co/qKxJrNdO7f
go away @donte5O2

Dressing up as demon = not racist Comparing a demon to black people = racist Lol this wasn't racist until y'all… https://t.co/qKxJrNdO7f

Only thing offensive here is that someone thought this was a representation of Black people https://t.co/teupOyQdyy
Audny @AudnyHood

Only thing offensive here is that someone thought this was a representation of Black people https://t.co/teupOyQdyy

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Reinhart for further comment. In the meantime, if there is a third round of reactions to the reactions to the reactions, I will update this post. Thank you.

