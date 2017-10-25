People Are Pissed That People Are Pissed That This "Riverdale" Star Shared A Photo Of A Demon
And people are calling out people who called out "racism" racists.
Before we begin, let's take a collective deep inhale and exhale. Alright! Let's begin.
On Sunday, one of the stars of the show Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, tweeted that she found her Halloween inspiration. She included a photo of someone else painted in all black to be some type of ghoul-demon-monster character.
The backlash prompted Reinhart to address the issue, and she apologized for it "being racially insensitive."
The public apology was not enough for initial critics.
However, the actor's apology has now actually prompted even more reaction and discourse. This time, however, people jumped in to challenge the initial reactions, and suggest that they were misguided and misplaced.
"This isn't blackface," many commented. They noted the original photo depicted someone representing a "demon" and not a black person.
This then spurred the first round of reactors to defend their reactions. "If people were offended they have the absolute right to speak up and say they find something offensive!" one person responded.
But then second round reactors, many of them black people, said, "wayment, did first round reactors just equate a photo of a demon to black people?" Ironically, this prompted larger discussions of racism.
Some said they were "more offended" by the accusation of blackface.
In fact, tweets which attempted to break down the multi-layered backlashes, became hugely viral on their own.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Reinhart for further comment. In the meantime, if there is a third round of reactions to the reactions to the reactions, I will update this post. Thank you.
