White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told special counsel Robert Mueller's team that the reasons she gave during a 2017 press conference for the firing of FBI Director James Comey were "not founded on anything."

Her comments to investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign were included in a redacted version of Mueller's final report released on Thursday.



In May 2017, Sanders told reporters that "the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director." When a reporter pointed out that a vast majority of the agency's employees supported Comey, Sanders then said that she and President Trump's White House staff had "heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things."



In his report, Mueller wrote that Sanders told his team that her reference to hearing from “countless members of the FBI” was a "slip of the tongue." And, according to the report, her assertion of lost confidence "was a comment that was made 'in the heat of the moment' that was not founded on anything."



Trump also told Sanders after the press conference that she did a "good job" and and did not take issue with any "inaccuracies," the report adds.



Sanders' comments were then repeated by Trump in his dismissal letter to Comey.



"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump wrote in 2017.

