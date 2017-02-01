People Are Seriously Concerned About Whether President Trump Knows Who Frederick Douglass Is

Pool / Getty Images

"Well, this is Black History Month, so this is our little breakfast, our little get-together," Trump began his speech. "During this month, we honor the tremendous history of the African-Americans throughout our country."

Trump then went on to explain that it was his Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, Ben Carson, who introduced him to a new world of "incredible people" in America.

"I'd go around with Ben to a lot of places that I wasn't so familiar with," he said. "They're incredible people."

(If you want to read through the rest of his speech, here you go.)