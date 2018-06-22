This Mom Brilliantly Trolled Her Husband With "Jeopardy" And Kept It A Secret For 30 Years
We stan Sue.
Here is Grace Arnpriester, 21, and her family from Phoenix. She's recently made her mom, Sue, a Twitter hero after sharing a crafty trick her mom would play on her dad when they'd watch Jeopardy together about 30 years ago.
So, 30 years ago, when Sue and her husband Jonathan had just gotten married, they'd watch Jeopardy together after work and compete to call out the answers, Sue told BuzzFeed News.
"He always bested me on the history categories. That guy has an incredible memory for names and dates," she said.
"One day I tuned in to a neighboring city's channel in the afternoon and found Jeopardy was on," Sue explained.
When her husband came home later, they gathered on the couch to watch the show, and Sue was surprised to discover it was the same episode.
Sue did not tell her husband. But Sue saw an opportunity.
"I didn't remember all the answers, but enough to quickly call out many more answers than usual," Sue said. "I remember him being pretty impressed, which made me feel kind of guilty about my deception."
Grace, with a little encouragement from her brother, tweeted about it. Sue said she was "worried" Grace's dad would then find out. Unfortunately for her, he did.
People were living for Sue's "power move."
And they dubbed Sue a "genius" for it.
Some even began sharing tricks their own moms had played.
"If you know me, this totally explains where I get my ultra-competitive personality from," Grace joked.
-
