This Mom Brilliantly Trolled Her Husband With "Jeopardy" And Kept It A Secret For 30 Years

Grace was moving to a new apartment last week when her mom casually told her and her brother about a maneuver she'd pull on her dad in the '80s, she told BuzzFeed News. That was back when they had a television with a dial to tune into stations. (Nonmillennials everywhere are eye-rolling at having to describe this.)

Here is Grace Arnpriester, 21, and her family from Phoenix. She's recently made her mom, Sue, a Twitter hero after sharing a crafty trick her mom would play on her dad when they'd watch Jeopardy together about 30 years ago.

So, 30 years ago, when Sue and her husband Jonathan had just gotten married, they'd watch Jeopardy together after work and compete to call out the answers, Sue told BuzzFeed News.

"He always bested me on the history categories. That guy has an incredible memory for names and dates," she said.

"One day I tuned in to a neighboring city's channel in the afternoon and found Jeopardy was on," Sue explained.

When her husband came home later, they gathered on the couch to watch the show, and Sue was surprised to discover it was the same episode.

Sue did not tell her husband. But Sue saw an opportunity.