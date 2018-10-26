BuzzFeed News

A Mom Accidentally And Hilariously Discovered Her 20-Year-Old Daughter Had Her Nipples Pierced With An X-Ray

"My mom saw my piercings as soon as the X-ray popped up and the doctor and I started laughing hysterically."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 26, 2018, at 1:56 p.m. ET

OK, so since you clicked on this story, here's what you need to know: Sydney Allen, 20, of Clearwater, Florida, quietly got her nipples pierced back in June as a birthday gift from her sister.

They both decided to keep the piercing a secret, and to definitely keep their parents from knowing. Allen told BuzzFeed News her mom is "a bit conservative on appearances and hates tattoos and piercings."

"Since I don't usually have my shirt off I thought it would be a very easy secret to keep," she said.

That was until Allen went in for a routine check-up on Tuesday for the alignment on her spine. Since she has syringomyelia, a rare condition that can build up spinal fluid in the spinal cord, doctors took a procedural X-ray of her spine.

Allen did not know, however, that X-rays will make all metals visible in the image results. (In fact, experts in the field advise patients to remove all piercings in case they cover or distort the radiographs. But that's beside the point).

Unfortunately for Allen, her doctor pulled up her X-ray results, showing two barbell ring piercings. Her mom was in the room.

Sydney Allen

"My mom saw my piercings as soon as the X-ray popped up and the doctor and I started laughing hysterically," said Allen.

She said her mom grew silent staring at the extremely clear metal rods projected on the computer screen, and then said, "We will discuss this later."

"She was visibly upset," Allen added.

Good news: Despite Allen being "initially terrified," her mom has since warmed up to the piercings because they're hidden.

Sydney Allen

"I was initially terrified when the X-Ray came up, but she ended up being pretty understanding since no one can tell unless I show them," she said.

The bad news — at least for Allen's mom: She then shared it online for all to know and see.

@Sydney_allenn You must’ve been in the room after like
Demetria Russell @tiedye__feels

@Sydney_allenn You must’ve been in the room after like

People are both entertained, and nervous of the possibility of this also happening to them.

@Sydney_allenn The fact that this could happen to me makes me nauseous
Katherine Zingale @Kat_cali23

@Sydney_allenn The fact that this could happen to me makes me nauseous

Some claimed this was also how their parents discovered their piercings.

@Sydney_allenn @kenzken14 THIS IS HOW MY MOM FOUND OUT ALSO
ℕ𝕚𝕔 @_OverWhelmed_

@Sydney_allenn @kenzken14 THIS IS HOW MY MOM FOUND OUT ALSO

It's apparently more common than you think. So, readership, you've been officially forewarned. Tell your friends.

@Sydney_allenn Relatable-ish 🤷🏻‍♀️
spooky smzzy 🌙 @btrswtdstrctr

@Sydney_allenn Relatable-ish 🤷🏻‍♀️

Allen said her mom now finds the entire event, and Twitter spectacle, funny.

"The picture does make her laugh now," she said.

