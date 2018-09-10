A Miss America Contestant Used Her 10-Second Intro To Call Out The Flint Water Crisis During The Pageant

A contestant in the Miss America pageant on Sunday caught everyone sideways when she decided to use her quick introduction to call attention to the Flint water crisis.

24-year-old Emily Sioma, the contestant from Michigan, introduced herself by saying: "From the state with 84% of the US fresh water but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma."

Sioma told BuzzFeed News the idea to use her seconds of air-time to address the water crisis in her home state came to her a few days before the pageant.

"I thought to myself, 'if you don't make top 15, you won't have the chance to speak on national television about things that are important to you," she said.

She then asked herself: "How are you going to make this moment meaningful?"

Sioma said she felt it was her personal duty to "leverage [her] privilege to be a voice for people from the state who feel they're forgotten about."

"The issue was too important to be brushed under the rug — I was just thankful I was allowed the opportunity to represent Michigan."