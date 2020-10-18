Trump supporters at a rally chanted "lock her up" as the president targeted the Michigan governor's coronavirus measures, days after she was the victim of an alleged kidnapping plot.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused President Trump of "inciting domestic terrorism" for encouraging his supporters to chant "lock her up" at his rally on Saturday, days after the FBI busted a domestic terror plot to kidnap and potentially kill her. Whitmer appeared on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, telling host Chuck Todd that she found Trump's actions "incredibly disturbing" and "dangerous." "It's incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States — ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me...ten days after that plot was uncovered — the president is at it again, inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism," Whitmer said. "It is wrong. It has got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans," she said. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Trump campaign said that while the plot against the governor was "reprehensible" it was "also true that the people of Michigan want their economy opened back up."

Trump, who has frequently targeted Whitmer's policies to help contain the spread of coronavirus in her state, targeted her again at his rally in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday. "You’ve got to get your governor to open up your state and get your schools open," he told his supporters.

This prompted the crowd to chant "lock her up" while Trump smiled and said "lock them all up."



