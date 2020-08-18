 Skip To Content
Michelle Obama Said "It Is What It Is" About Trump During The Democratic National Convention And People Felt It

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country ... He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Brandon Wall @Walldo

Michelle Obama delivered a poignant speech at the end of the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

You can read the full transcript here, but one simple phrase seemed to have perfectly captured a collective vibe — and, really, there is no better word for it. After calling Donald Trump the "wrong president for our country" and listing off a few reasons why, the former first lady then said, plainly, "it is what it is."

The line caught people off-guard because it was not the kind of canned political discourse we typically expect to hear. Immediately, people reacted strongly to it online. But specifically on Black Twitter it seemed to resonate a phrase Black Americans have been using, and/or how many of them have been feeling, for some time.

Raquel Willis @RaquelWillis_

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," Obama said. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.

"It is what it is."

The line, which generally is a cheeky way to express despondency about something, poetically spoke for itself. And became trending on its own.

Donovan Long @DonovanLongTV

Wanda Sykes @iamwandasykes

People thought it was the perfectly poignant way to shade the sitting president. And delivered even more impeccably.

blackness everdeen 🐺 @traceyecorder

Andy Barr @realAndyBarr

The line stood out so much it even inspired jokes about Melania Trump possibly copying it for the Republican National Convention next week.

bevysmith @bevysmith

