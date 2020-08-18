Michelle Obama delivered a poignant speech at the end of the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

You can read the full transcript here, but one simple phrase seemed to have perfectly captured a collective vibe — and, really, there is no better word for it. After calling Donald Trump the "wrong president for our country" and listing off a few reasons why, the former first lady then said, plainly, "it is what it is."

The line caught people off-guard because it was not the kind of canned political discourse we typically expect to hear. Immediately, people reacted strongly to it online. But specifically on Black Twitter it seemed to resonate a phrase Black Americans have been using, and/or how many of them have been feeling, for some time.