Mexico Fans Are Hilariously, Adorably Hyping Up Koreans After They Defeated Germany In The World Cup

"I was on my way grabbing lunch and a group of men wearing the Mexican national team jerseys comes up to me and asks if I'm Korean. I said, 'Yeah' and they be like, 'VIVA KOREA' and [shook] my hand."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on June 27, 2018

ICYMI, South Korea defeated Germany 2–0 in its World Cup matchup on Wednesday. Germany, previous World Cup champions, will not even advance to the knockout round. Some may call the loss unprecedented; others might call it humiliating.

Fox Sports Brasil tweeted:

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Now, South Korea's win also means that team Mexico, which was defeated by Sweden, will also advance. And its passionate fans, realizing this, reacted accordingly to the game.

VAMOS KOREA!!!!🇰🇷🇲🇽 #KORMEX
VAMOS KOREA!!!!🇰🇷🇲🇽 #KORMEX

Some celebrated like it was their own team!

All Mexican fans became Korean fans and here's the proof #MEXSWE
All Mexican fans became Korean fans and here’s the proof #MEXSWE

After the Germany vs. South Korea match, a parade of Mexican fans in Mexico City swarmed a single Korean fan and lifted him up.

THERES A KOREAN OUT HERE AND MEXICANS MADE A MF PARADE FOR HIM SKFMSKEK #MexicovsSuecia #GERKOR
THERES A KOREAN OUT HERE AND MEXICANS MADE A MF PARADE FOR HIM SKFMSKEK #MexicovsSuecia #GERKOR

😂😂😂

here's a better clip lmao
here’s a better clip lmao

Individual, random Koreans are being celebrated.

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂
The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂

This guy's friend, in a cowboy hat and boots, danced to "Gangnam Style."

MY BOY IVAN IS A WHOLE ASS MOOD BRO SHOUT OUT MY KOREANS
MY BOY IVAN IS A WHOLE ASS MOOD BRO SHOUT OUT MY KOREANS

Mexican American fans announced that they're flooding to Koreatown tonight to give their regards in the form of eating at Korean establishments and tipping well.

Every Mexicano should go into Korea town (if you don't already live there) and do a good deed today (especially for an elder) ⚽️
Every Mexicano should go into Korea town (if you don’t already live there) and do a good deed today (especially for an elder) ⚽️

IM EATING KOREAN BBQ TONIGHT WOW THANK YOU
IM EATING KOREAN BBQ TONIGHT WOW THANK YOU

Im eating Korean food today and leaving a fat ass TIP
Im eating Korean food today and leaving a fat ass TIP

"I’m going to Korea Town today and will hug and thank every single person I run into. Gracias Korea," one person tweeted.

I'm going to Korea Town today and will hug and thank every single person I run into. Gracias Korea
I’m going to Korea Town today and will hug and thank every single person I run into. Gracias Korea

According to social media worldwide, Korean citizens everywhere are officially "invited to the carne asada."

THE KOREANS ARE INVITED TO THE CARNE ASADA #FifaWorldCup2018
THE KOREANS ARE INVITED TO THE CARNE ASADA #FifaWorldCup2018

Mexico soccer fans vowed to "start listening to K-pop" and "continue watching more Korean dramas."

To all my Koreans. Thank you and I love you. I will start listening to K-pop and continue watching more Korean dramas. Vamos Korea 🇰🇷🇰🇷
To all my Koreans. Thank you and I love you. I will start listening to K-pop and continue watching more Korean dramas. Vamos Korea 🇰🇷🇰🇷

There were jokes.

#BREAKING NEWS: after Korea saved Mexico from being eliminated, Mexico has officially changed their language from Spanish to Korean #MEXSWE #KORGER
#BREAKING NEWS: after Korea saved Mexico from being eliminated, Mexico has officially changed their language from Spanish to Korean #MEXSWE #KORGER https://t.co/zyk4JlO6qc

Every single Mexican better be goin to misa tonight and praying a whole rosario because Korean Jesus was looking out for you. #MEXSWE
Every single Mexican better be goin to misa tonight and praying a whole rosario because Korean Jesus was looking out for you. #MEXSWE https://t.co/4GtLlGOCdc

And one guy, who identified himself as Korean, said he'd already been approached by a group of Mexico fans in public who shook his hand.

I was on my way grabbing lunch and a group of men wearing the Mexican national team jerseys comes up to me and asks if I'm Korean. I said yeah and they be like VIVA COREA and shake my hands LMAOOO
I was on my way grabbing lunch and a group of men wearing the Mexican national team jerseys comes up to me and asks if I'm Korean. I said yeah and they be like VIVA COREA and shake my hands LMAOOO

CORRECTION

The third video in this post shows fans celebrating in Mexico City. A previous version misidentified the location.

