Mexico Fans Are Hilariously, Adorably Hyping Up Koreans After They Defeated Germany In The World Cup
"I was on my way grabbing lunch and a group of men wearing the Mexican national team jerseys comes up to me and asks if I'm Korean. I said, 'Yeah' and they be like, 'VIVA KOREA' and [shook] my hand."
ICYMI, South Korea defeated Germany 2–0 in its World Cup matchup on Wednesday. Germany, previous World Cup champions, will not even advance to the knockout round. Some may call the loss unprecedented; others might call it humiliating.
@FoxSportsBrasil simply tweeted:
Now, South Korea's win also means that team Mexico, which was defeated by Sweden, will also advance. And its passionate fans, realizing this, reacted accordingly to the game.
Some celebrated like it was their own team!
ADVERTISEMENT
After the Germany vs. South Korea match, a parade of Mexican fans in Mexico City swarmed a single Korean fan and lifted him up.
😂😂😂
Individual, random Koreans are being celebrated.
This guy's friend, in a cowboy hat and boots, danced to "Gangnam Style."
ADVERTISEMENT
Mexican American fans announced that they're flooding to Koreatown tonight to give their regards in the form of eating at Korean establishments and tipping well.
"I’m going to Korea Town today and will hug and thank every single person I run into. Gracias Korea," one person tweeted.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to social media worldwide, Korean citizens everywhere are officially "invited to the carne asada."
Mexico soccer fans vowed to "start listening to K-pop" and "continue watching more Korean dramas."
There were jokes.
And one guy, who identified himself as Korean, said he'd already been approached by a group of Mexico fans in public who shook his hand.
CORRECTION
The third video in this post shows fans celebrating in Mexico City. A previous version misidentified the location.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.