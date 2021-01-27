 Skip To Content
Redditors Successfully Trolling Wall Street Tycoons With GameStop Stock Is Now A Very Good Meme

Don't worry, I had to learn a bunch about investments and hedge funds to appreciate these jokes, too.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 27, 2021, at 1:16 p.m. ET

@luiwee

Then we lose is all next week #stockmarket #stocktok #Stocks #investing #Money #fyp

♬ original sound - Ballislife

ICYMI, popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets successfully pushed up the value of GameStop after learning that Wall Street was betting that the gaming retailer's stock would plunge.

Here's a very good and thorough explainer by my colleague Amber Jamieson.

Essentially, hedge funders were trying to short GameStop stock. When redditors got word of this, they launched a coordinated plan to surge GameStop's value in the stock market by urging investors to pour money in.

The company's stocks opened at $88 on Tuesday and jumped 90% by close. It then jumped another 50%, to over $230, during after-hours trading. Its stocks were priced at $4 a year ago.

The mass troll was designed to make hedge fund investors sweat and potentially lose out on a ton of money. And people online...reveled.

Wall Street right now
Paul Lawson @PaulLaw10

Wall Street right now

Twitter: @PaulLaw10
@elijah.brasley

That short squeeze was crazy #stocks #investing #forex #bitcoin

♬ You give me butterflies - ✨amo a mis 23.4k subs✨


Everyone right now
The New Fill Werrell @TheEpicDept

Everyone right now

Twitter: @TheEpicDept

The jokes are ripe and, like GameStop's stocks (GME), ever-growing.

Game stop? Seems more like the games have just started
Good Idea Dave @DaveCoIon

Game stop? Seems more like the games have just started

Twitter: @DaveCoIon
Bobby Lewis @revrrlewis

Twitter: @revrrlewis
hedge fund managers: haha we would be so screwed if this GameStop stock ever went up, good thing that will never happen Reddit:
Janel Comeau @VeryBadLlama

hedge fund managers: haha we would be so screwed if this GameStop stock ever went up, good thing that will never happen Reddit:

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

People found it particularly hilarious that a company like GameStop could soon be as attractive to investors as big tech companies are today.

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company
Jordan Deeb @Jordan_Deeb

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company

Twitter: @Jordan_Deeb
There’s this high tech firm called GameStop
genz @genz75

There’s this high tech firm called GameStop

Twitter: @genz75


I've made more money from GameStop today than I have in the last ten years of trading in games to them.
Mightykeef @MightyKeef

I've made more money from GameStop today than I have in the last ten years of trading in games to them.

Twitter: @MightyKeef

And of course they continued to dunk on Wall Street execs.

Your hedge fund collapsed? Sorry to hear that sir. I'm afraid I'm not authorized to give discounts- that'll be $18.95
Delicious Tacos @Delicious_Tacos

Your hedge fund collapsed? Sorry to hear that sir. I'm afraid I'm not authorized to give discounts- that'll be $18.95

Twitter: @Delicious_Tacos
If any hedgefund managers want to find new employment I can teach them some python 3 for $190 an hour.
Paul Drifter🦠 @RealOldPaul

If any hedgefund managers want to find new employment I can teach them some python 3 for $190 an hour.

Twitter: @RealOldPaul

There has been so much talk about finances and the economy online this week that people either couldn't care less or were eager to learn it all. Trying to figure it all out has become a meme of its own.

Idk what hedge fund means and I don’t care
smarterchild @UPDOG420

Idk what hedge fund means and I don’t care

Twitter: @UPDOG420
out here trying to find someone to explain the gamestop thing to me
rachel syme @rachsyme

out here trying to find someone to explain the gamestop thing to me

Twitter: @rachsyme
me trying to understand the GameStop stock news
jake faris @fake_jaris

me trying to understand the GameStop stock news

Twitter: @fake_jaris
DM me feet and/or (hairy only) armpit pics if you’d like me to explain the GameStop situation
Rob Delaney @robdelaney

DM me feet and/or (hairy only) armpit pics if you’d like me to explain the GameStop situation

Twitter: @robdelaney

But by far the funniest outcome is watching us media outlets wrestle with the seriousness of the situation and the trolliness of redditors.

Part of the GameStop absurdity and chaotic revelry is seeing news outlets publish Reddit usernames with a straight face
Hamza Shaban @hshaban

Part of the GameStop absurdity and chaotic revelry is seeing news outlets publish Reddit usernames with a straight face

Twitter: @hshaban


