Redditors Successfully Trolling Wall Street Tycoons With GameStop Stock Is Now A Very Good Meme

ICYMI, popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets successfully pushed up the value of GameStop after learning that Wall Street was betting that the gaming retailer's stock would plunge.

Essentially, hedge funders were trying to short GameStop stock. When redditors got word of this, they launched a coordinated plan to surge GameStop's value in the stock market by urging investors to pour money in.

The company's stocks opened at $88 on Tuesday and jumped 90% by close. It then jumped another 50%, to over $230, during after-hours trading. Its stocks were priced at $4 a year ago.



The mass troll was designed to make hedge fund investors sweat and potentially lose out on a ton of money. And people online...reveled.