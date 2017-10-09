BuzzFeed News

Melania And Ivana Trump Are Having Some "Real Housewives"-Type Drama Right Now

Melania And Ivana Trump Are Having Some "Real Housewives"-Type Drama Right Now

Even "Real Housewives" kingpin Andy Cohen was rendered speechless.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 9, 2017, at 3:38 p.m. ET

It's Monday, but here is some enriching, delicious Chicken Soup for the Messy Soul: First wife to the POTUS, Ivana Trump, and his current wife, Melania Trump, are publicly feuding over the title of "first lady."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images, Mark Wilson / Getty Images

You see, while promoting her forthcoming memoir Raising Trump on Good Morning America, Ivana said she is "basically Trump's first wife" and that therefore she is the first lady.

Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady."… https://t.co/HTNU5TNSTl
Good Morning America @GMA

Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady."… https://t.co/HTNU5TNSTl

Ivana also proudly touted the fact that she has a "direct number to the White House," but said she refrains from calling too often "because Melania is there" and she does not want to "cause any kind of jealousy."

Following so far?

Well, that proclamation did not sit well with Melania, Trump's current wife and sitting first lady. She fired back Monday afternoon with some sharp and deliberate words to Ivana via her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. (We'll highlight the particularly poignant and shady retorts.)

CNN / Via cnn.com

So much diplomatic shade strewn into one very fast response. Ivana's publicist told BuzzFeed News in response to Melania's shade-strewn remarks, Ivana said, "No comment."

In the meantime, people are calling the ~feud~ over who is the ~real~ first lady a literal reality show story line.

Melania Trump's office rips "attention seeking" Ivana Trump in a statement because we live in a reality show now
Benjy Sarlin @BenjySarlin

Melania Trump's office rips "attention seeking" Ivana Trump in a statement because we live in a reality show now

And giving it all kinds of Real Housewives titles. "Real Housewives of POTUS," one suggested.

@BenjySarlin @jbarro Real Housewives of POTUS? Waiting for Marla's statement - with a Tiffany photo shoot
SpeakOutNow16 @SpeakOutNow16

@BenjySarlin @jbarro Real Housewives of POTUS? Waiting for Marla's statement - with a Tiffany photo shoot

"Real Housewives [of] DC," another chimed in.

@BenjySarlin Best episode of Real Housewives DC ever
Lana Lakke @LanaLakke

@BenjySarlin Best episode of Real Housewives DC ever

"Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue."

Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue. https://t.co/ZhF8MiqlfX
Anthony Zurcher @awzurcher

Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue. https://t.co/ZhF8MiqlfX

"Real Housewives of Trumpland."

We are living a shitty reality show-Real Housewives of Trumpland. I can't even say a soap opera because that would… https://t.co/C8g0ka5Ckr
HawaiiDelilah @HawaiiDelilah

We are living a shitty reality show-Real Housewives of Trumpland. I can't even say a soap opera because that would… https://t.co/C8g0ka5Ckr

People are even picking sides and trying to mediate the drama themselves.

ivana would fucking destroy melania in a feud https://t.co/TkyxEm8cCh
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

ivana would fucking destroy melania in a feud https://t.co/TkyxEm8cCh

Technically.... Ivana is First Lady Marla is Second Lady Melania is Third Lady https://t.co/0KNXbmyTuG
Lauren Werner 🗽 @LaurenWern

Technically.... Ivana is First Lady Marla is Second Lady Melania is Third Lady https://t.co/0KNXbmyTuG

Some are reveling in the absurdity and pettiness...

watching melania feud w ivana
Oliver Willis @owillis

watching melania feud w ivana

While others have deemed this their personal hell.

Of course Melania is feuding with Trump's exes because we're all dead and this is Hell.
Chris Jackson @ChrisCJackson

Of course Melania is feuding with Trump's exes because we're all dead and this is Hell.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Andy Cohen, the executive producer of Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, weighed in. "All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS," he tweeted.

This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS https://t.co/jryTCf3pud
Andy Cohen @Andy

This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS https://t.co/jryTCf3pud

He's officially invited Ivana, Melania, and Marla Maples (Trump's second wife) to join him in a special Housewives Reunion episode to duke it all out.

Only one person can mediate this! @FLOTUS #Ivana @itsmarlamaples @IvankaTrump please call me. Let's do this. #RHOWHReunion
Andy Cohen @Andy

Only one person can mediate this! @FLOTUS #Ivana @itsmarlamaples @IvankaTrump please call me. Let's do this. #RHOWHReunion

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Maples — because why the hell not.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images, Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images, Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

