People Around The World Are Participating In The #MaskOffChallenge And It's Pure Talent

The best thing to happen to internet challenges in AWHILE.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 5, 2017, at 2:37 p.m. ET

Future's latest hit "Mask Off" has inspired the latest innanet challenge — but this time, there are no gimmicks, or teens throwing things at each other, or cussing out their parents. Just musically-talented people playing music and being talented.

The song is produced by Metro Boomin (over a recognizable beat). The mesmerizing flute sample has people grabbing their classic instruments and giving their best renditions. And it's impressive AF.

They're straight up improvising too.

Requested much so here ya go! #Future #maskoffchallenge @1future #SopranoSax 🔥🔥
Bryan Thompson @BThompsonMusic

All while having a sense of humor. I mean, despite the beautiful melody, 45% of the lyrics are "Percocets / molly, Percocets / Percocets."

My aunty #maskoffchallenge #MiamiCentralRockets #FAMU
💙 @_blackDICE

The interesting things you get to witness in college lmao #maskoffchallenge #noseflute
natalia. @nahtahleeah_

Folks are dusting off and picking up their band instruments again, and going *in* with them. Their high school band directors would be so proud.

Here it is #maskoffchallenge! Let me know what y'all think!@future #maskoffchallenge#TRayTheViolinist #future… https://t.co/XAKWvxeD6i
Trenton Thomas @TRayViolinist

:: Trap'n out the Band-o 😂 although I haven't touched my flute in 5 years I had to come out of retirement for the… https://t.co/XOX2zXg9gj
beige loaf. △⃘⃒ @theLINDSbelow

#MaskOffChallenge because why the hell not!!! ❤
Divena @divenafollese

It's inspired people around the world to participate — and with all kinds of instruments.

#maskoffchallenge on the national instrument of TNT🇹🇹🔥
Aidan Adams @dnaidan

#Haitian cellist @wizclereefa murdered #MaskOffChallenge @futureplc shared her video on Facebook &amp; said "I think th… https://t.co/UatwxHHQU2
Lunionsuite @LunionSuite

FUTURE - Mask Off Petit délire, partagez la fafa 😏🙏🏼🤘🏼 #MaskOffChallenge #Future #Guitar #Mandole #Itri @1future
Itri ⵣ @itrichikhi

@1Future @1Future @1Future @1Future @1Future @1Future are you getting this???

Had to hit that Future "Mask off" beat was too hott 🔥🔥🔥🎤🎺 #maskoffchallenge #maskoff #pressplay #Future @WORLDSTAR
Tony Amani @Tony_Amani

#maskoffchallenge mikey going crazy for the TL real quick
gerard @geebater

did someone say #MaskOffChallenge ?
Afua @afua44

Meanwhile, the rest of us less musically talented folks are left in total awe.

The musicality displayed for the #maskoffchallenge is truly astounding.
N I J A @______nija

So the #MaskOffChallenge shows me two things: 1. Black people are talented AF 2. Hella Black women play the flute
public health bae ✨ @aneducatedgurl

More 👏 challenges 👏 like 👏 this 👏 please.

Y'all have to check out my God sister playing the violin to "Mask Off" #maskoffchallenge @ShoMeStringz
BriaDouglas @beeeFABB

