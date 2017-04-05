People Around The World Are Participating In The #MaskOffChallenge And It's Pure Talent
The best thing to happen to internet challenges in AWHILE.
Future's latest hit "Mask Off" has inspired the latest innanet challenge — but this time, there are no gimmicks, or teens throwing things at each other, or cussing out their parents. Just musically-talented people playing music and being talented.
The song is produced by Metro Boomin (over a recognizable beat). The mesmerizing flute sample has people grabbing their classic instruments and giving their best renditions. And it's impressive AF.
They're straight up improvising too.
All while having a sense of humor. I mean, despite the beautiful melody, 45% of the lyrics are "Percocets / molly, Percocets / Percocets."
Folks are dusting off and picking up their band instruments again, and going *in* with them. Their high school band directors would be so proud.
It's inspired people around the world to participate — and with all kinds of instruments.
Meanwhile, the rest of us less musically talented folks are left in total awe.
More 👏 challenges 👏 like 👏 this 👏 please.
