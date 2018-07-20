A Man Has Been Arrested For Stealing A Woman's Car In The Middle Of A Date — Only To Use It To Take Another Woman On A Date

Memphis Police Department

Kelton Griffin arrived at the home of Faith Pugh on July 14 to take her out on a date, according to his arrest affidavit.

Louis Brownlee, the public information officer at the Memphis Police Department, told BuzzFeed News that the two had previously known each other in high school.

Pugh allowed Griffin to drive her car, a black 2006 Volvo, on the date, and the two proceeded to drive around for about an hour before stopping at a Marathon gas station.

Griffin, who was in the driver's seat, then asked Pugh to go into the store to buy him some cigars, the police report stated.