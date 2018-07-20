BuzzFeed News

A Man Has Been Arrested For Stealing A Woman's Car In The Middle Of A Date — Only To Use It To Take Another Woman On A Date

"We encourage people to be aware of people who you go out with — even with a friend you can trust, you should always secure your vehicle," said a police spokesperson.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on July 20, 2018, at 4:12 p.m. ET

A man has been arrested and charged with theft in Memphis, Tennessee, after allegedly stealing a date's car in the middle of a date, only to then drive it off to pick up another date.

Kelton Griffin arrived at the home of Faith Pugh on July 14 to take her out on a date, according to his arrest affidavit.

Louis Brownlee, the public information officer at the Memphis Police Department, told BuzzFeed News that the two had previously known each other in high school.

Pugh allowed Griffin to drive her car, a black 2006 Volvo, on the date, and the two proceeded to drive around for about an hour before stopping at a Marathon gas station.

Griffin, who was in the driver's seat, then asked Pugh to go into the store to buy him some cigars, the police report stated.

When Pugh was inside the shop buying him cigars, Griffin allegedly sped off with her car. “I came outside and my car was gone,” she told local news station WREG.

Pugh then proceeded to call the police to report her stolen vehicle.

According to the police report, attempts from Pugh to reach Griffin over several hours were ignored. He even allegedly deleted her from social media in that time.

Later that day, she received a text from a woman she knew named Kadara Jones telling her that Griffin had just taken her out on a date.

(Pugh and Jones are reportedly godsisters, but Brownlee of the Memphis Police Department could not confirm that to BuzzFeed News.)

At around 10 p.m., Jones told Pugh she was at a drive-in movie theater with Griffin.

Police showed up shortly after and located the car with Griffin and Jones inside and arrested Griffin on the spot.

Griffin has been officially charged with theft of property of value, $2,500–$10,000.

"We encourage people to be aware of people who you go out with — even with a friend you can trust, you should always secure your vehicle," Brownlee said.

