A 51-year-old man was arrested at a mall in North Carolina on Saturday for allegedly punching an 11-year-old girl in the face and assaulting two other teens during an altercation.



David Steven Bell of Black Mountain, North Carolina, has been charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and two counts of assault on a female, according to a police incident report.

While the Asheville Police Department is still investigating what preceded the incident, a disturbing cellphone video is circulating from a witness who captured the altercation at the Asheville Mall over the weekend.



The video shows a small crowd of young people and onlookers circled around Bell as he and the crowd engage in an indecipherable argument. Seconds later, he’s seen shoving the girl and then punching her in the face.