The Man Fired By Sherwin-Williams For His Paint-Mixing TikToks Is Taking A Job At A Florida Paint Store

Tony Piloseno, the 22-year-old Ohio University student who was fired by Sherwin-Williams over his wildly successful paint-mixing TikTok account, has accepted a full-time job working for a Florida-based paint company aptly called Florida Paints.

Piloseno received job offers from almost all the "major paint companies ... Benjamin Moore, Behr, all those guys," he told BuzzFeed News, after his story went viral.

While he was focused on building his @tonesterpaints account, his passion from day one was always mixing paints in-house. At Florida Paints, he'll be once again working as a sales associate in a physical store.

"I talked to a bunch of people from a bunch of companies, but Don Strube, the co-owner of Florida Paints, he really connected with me when he called me and talked about his passion for paint," Piloseno said. "I found that very special."

Strube is also aware of and encourages Piloseno to continue to "express his [creativity] on social media."