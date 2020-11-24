The Man Fired By Sherwin-Williams For His Paint-Mixing TikToks Is Taking A Job At A Florida Paint Store
Tony Piloseno said he got job and collaboration offers from almost every major paint company, but he "really connected with" the founder of Florida Paints over a shared "passion for paint."
Tony Piloseno, the 22-year-old Ohio University student who was fired by Sherwin-Williams over his wildly successful paint-mixing TikTok account, has accepted a full-time job working for a Florida-based paint company aptly called Florida Paints.
Piloseno received job offers from almost all the "major paint companies ... Benjamin Moore, Behr, all those guys," he told BuzzFeed News, after his story went viral.
While he was focused on building his @tonesterpaints account, his passion from day one was always mixing paints in-house. At Florida Paints, he'll be once again working as a sales associate in a physical store.
"I talked to a bunch of people from a bunch of companies, but Don Strube, the co-owner of Florida Paints, he really connected with me when he called me and talked about his passion for paint," Piloseno said. "I found that very special."
Strube is also aware of and encourages Piloseno to continue to "express his [creativity] on social media."
@tonesterpaints
Reply to @peterpan020 i got you #glowintbedark #paintmixing #colorwheel #satisfying♬ Weeeeee - Trippie Redd
"I really want to work in the paint industry along with social media itself, while still making content," Piloseno said.
He's also arranged with the administration at Ohio University to finish his degree online while he starts work at Florida Paints next month.
Piloseno plans on using funds from his GoFundMe (a total of $2,365) that he was originally going to spend on more paint supplies toward his big move to Orlando.
Due to the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, Piloseno said he'll be getting tested before he starts his new job, and he'll "be wearing a mask regularly in the store."
"I just want to say I really do appreciate all the fans and my audience for having my back — for seeing my side of things," he added.
