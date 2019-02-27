A Man Is Facing A Felony Charge For Allegedly Placing His Testicles On An Order Of Salsa Because The Customer Only Tipped 89 Cents

A 31-year-old man from Maryville, Tennessee, is facing a felony charge after police were notified of a video circulating on Facebook purporting to show him placing his testicles on a food order that was being delivered by a friend.

The act was supposedly in retaliation for an 89-cent tip.

According to the incident report obtained by BuzzFeed News, Howard “Matt” Webb was arrested Friday after police were notified of the video that was originally posted in January. The video has since been removed.

The video was allegedly filmed and posted by Chaneese Booker, a former contracted driver for the food delivery company Dinner Delivered. Webb was accompanying Booker while she was out making the delivery in question.

Aliyah Wilson, the general manager for Dinner Delivered, told BuzzFeed News a third party contacted the company with the video, saying, “your driver is doing this.” Wilson then alerted the Maryville Police Department.

In the video, which was reuploaded by a Facebook user named April Hannah, Webb is seen putting an open container of salsa to his testicles as Booker is filming and laughing in the background.

“This is what you get when you give an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive,” Booker is heard saying.

“Oh, it feels good on my balls,” Webb adds.