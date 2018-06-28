BuzzFeed News

A YouTuber Was Filming His Makeup Tutorial When His Dad Complimented Him And People Are Touched

news

"Since he started putting on makeup ... I have been so impressed with his ability to do the looks he wanted, especially in such a short period of time," Andrew's dad, Glenn, told BuzzFeed News.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on June 28, 2018, at 2:47 p.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Andrew Edgerton, and his dad, Glenn. They live in Flagstaff in northern Arizona.

Andrew launched his own YouTube channel about a year and half ago and he's been casually experimenting with creating and sharing various makeup videos since.

"YouTube is a relatively new thing for me," he told BuzzFeed News. "I’m still working on establishing a routine for uploading videos."

Andrew, who goes by his real, full name on the platform, has only published a handful of videos, accumulating 27,000 views so far.

"Just a boy who loves makeup! let's learn together!" his bio states simply.

Last week, he was in the middle of filming his newest tutorial — a Pride Month–inspired look — when his dad walked by his room and caught a glimpse of Andrew's artfully blended eyeshadow.

"I walked past Andrew’s room, and I noticed that he was doing a makeup look. I peeked my head in and was impressed with the work he had done," Glenn told BuzzFeed News. He added that he didn't even realize his son was doing his makeup for a video this time.

According to Andrew, it's "not uncommon" for his dad to pop his head in when he's recording a video.

However, "this time I just caught his reaction on video," he said.

Andrew's camera recorded his dad interjecting the tutorial with a visceral reaction and compliment. "That looks so freaking awesome," Glenn heard saying in the background. Andrew, caught off guard, was blushing and giggling. "Thank you," he tells his dad.

why is my dad the sweetest most supportive person ever im crying :')
drew @drewistru

why is my dad the sweetest most supportive person ever im crying :’)

"I was a little shy upon receiving the compliment, however, this is not rare. My dad is always very supportive of me and my makeup!" Andrew said.

One of his friends suggested posting the raw moment online, and so he did. The clip has been watched over 5.8 million times.

"I had no idea it was going to get so much attention," he said.

People, who have collectively reshared the moment over 75,000 times now, were instantly touched by it.

@drewistru @xxxfiles__ This the cutest thing I've seen in a min
hhz🖤 @h3atherzack

@drewistru @xxxfiles__ This the cutest thing I’ve seen in a min

@drewistru @andreyaxxx This is so cute. my heart❤️
jackson krecioch @jacksonxkrec

@drewistru @andreyaxxx This is so cute. my heart❤️

"This is the dose of faith in humanity that I needed today."

@drewistru This is the dose of faith in humanity that I needed today
Jessa Fortunato🌙 @JessFortunato

@drewistru This is the dose of faith in humanity that I needed today

"It's so important for parents of children in the LGBTQ community to receive support at home," said Andrew, and why he chose to share the candid, private moment between him and his dad.

@drewistru This is so cute, your dad is amazing he must be protected at all costs
Emy loves Namjoon @vmoonchild_

@drewistru This is so cute, your dad is amazing he must be protected at all costs

"It is important that parents create a safe space for their children, even if at first they are a little bit uncomfortable," he added.

Glenn told BuzzFeed News he has high hopes for his son's ambitions: "I think his endeavor to work within the makeup industry is awesome and I am just trying to be as supportive as I can."

"Since he started putting on makeup in December 2016, I have been so impressed with his ability to do the looks he wanted, especially in such a short period of time," he added. "As a parent, you want your children to pursue the things in which they are passionate, as I believe that passion for your work is so important. I truly hope that this works out for him."

Oh, and BTW, you can watch Andrew's entire "Pride Lewk" tutorial below!

