This week's newsletter: @TheBucketListFamily pivots their once controversial annual giveaway — kind of — to the current climate, and why influencers denouncing that they're influencers is a disservice to both them and their followers.

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. This major travel influencer family is adjusting to ~the new normal~...but is it enough?

Instagram / @thebucketlistfamily

The Bucket List Family is one of the most popular family travel accounts on Instagram. As much as the concept and lifestyle bewilder me, 2.5 million fans closely follow parents Garrett and Jessica Gee as they tote their young kids around the world for their wanderlusty business. If there’s any glamorous industry that’s taken a hit due to COVID, it’s the travel industry. In March, as the world began to quite literally shut down because of the virus, I wrote about the immediate and profound impact that had on travel influencers. Many of them told me big sponsorship deals fell through, an itinerary of trips were canceled, and some were stuck in remote locations. I know it’s hard to sympathize with people privileged enough to travel for a living, but it sounded like their lives and incomes changed overnight. I’ve been generally curious about how travel influencers have been adjusting, or not, to ~the new normal~. This is why, seven months later, I was struck by the latest Instagram from the Bucket List Family announcing that they’re doing things differently this year...kind of. The family has become both famous and infamous for their annual grandiose giveaway spree where they ask people to follow their account in order to enter a raffle for free international trips. Last year, their stunt got dicey when people accused them of hiding details about how to enter the giveaway. Essentially, the giveaway had already ended and the Gee family continued to advertise it on their socials. I interviewed a lawyer at the time who delineated key details and timelines that weren’t matching up, and were the reasons why she and others called it “shady.” Anyway, this year, the family’s not embroiled in the same kind of controversy. But their giveaway has changed — and raised more questions. In a post tagging a luxury staycation house in Alaska, the Bucket List Family said they want to continue their annual tradition, by instead gifting people free trips home to see their families. “Instead of gifting trips to Bucket List destinations around the world, we surprise people who have been away from their families with flights and everything necessary to travel home for the holidays!! ❤️💙💚 Thoughts?” Jessica wrote in the Instagram caption. Most of their adoring fans reacted enthusiastically — I mean, hey, sounds so wholesome and wonderful, right? But, as some others in the comments have already pointed out, our new realities are complicated. With the CDC updating its mandates and recommendations, and as countries are assessing their coronavirus case numbers and opening and closing their borders, traveling is tenuous, to say the least. We’d all love to see our families and friends during the holidays, but we have to responsibly assess our risks. And, in a lot of cases, perhaps not traveling to see your elderly loved ones is the best decision you can make right now. Acknowledgment of that was glaringly missing in the Bucket List Family’s latest post. It made me wonder if they and other travel influencers are attuned to these realities we commoners are facing every day. While it’s nice for them to consider that people are missing their families, and for them to offer free trips to reunite loved ones, there is a major reason why people are hesitant to travel that is not related to finances. (The reason is a deadly novel virus that still has no vaccine. That’s the reason.)

Instagram / @thebucketlistfamily

I reached out to Jessica and Garrett to ask if they’re at all aware of these complexities during a pandemic. And how they’re planning to adapt. So far, I have not heard back. I think this shows me that we’re still facing a similar dilemma in the travel influencer economy. Big travel accounts need to maintain their brand by continuing to travel, but we can no longer live that norm, at least responsibly. It seems like there is an attempt by influencers like Jessica and Garrett to adjust to the changing reality, but to ethically commit to that adjustment is to forgo the brand and the business altogether for some time. This is not to say that traveling should be entirely discouraged. There are relatively safe ways to travel, but of all influencers, travel influencers should be more mindful about the precedent that they’re setting by committing to their brand. Perhaps, this year, the Bucket List Family can put a pause on their travel giveaway. And if they really have an altruistic itch to give, perhaps drop some money in people’s Cash Apps then.

Ma’am, you are an (aspiring) influencer

Instagram / @honestlymommy