A YouTuber Is Calling Out Other YouTubers And Influencers Caught Partying Who "Act Above" The Pandemic

After YouTubers and influencers were caught throwing a huge party in Los Angeles last week, YouTuber MacDoesIt says he has had it with his industry colleagues acting above proper coronavirus protocol, endangering others, and ruining the reputations of everyone in this line of work.

Machaizelli Kahey, 23, who has over 2 million subscribers of his account, replied directly to an apology fellow YouTuber Erika Costell had tweeted over the weekend about the party.

"We've been in this for 4 months," he tweeted. "We’ve all been in this. We’re all in this together. Your actions through this reflect on us all. If you do something bad, we all look bad. So excuse me when I say a simple note app apology doesn't erase the damage. Do better or say nothing at all."



Kahey told BuzzFeed News he thinks that "the lowest holes in our barrel are spilling the broth."

"Not all of us are like the ones that act above all of this, yet the ones who act above this are rippling through us," he said, "especially in traditional forms of media that have publicly shown they don’t take us seriously in spaces outside of our own."

He believes the damage is, of course, most important to public health and direct dangers that misbehaving can pose for vulnerable people. But it's also creating a bad public image for the industry.

"We are all going through this together and one person’s general ignorance of it all can destroy the lives of hundreds, both in the spread of the actual virus and the spread of the ignorance against the virus," he said.

Kahey has severe asthma and bronchitis and said he's been consistently quarantining and socially distancing himself from loved ones for four months now.

In contrast, social media celebrities like Costell and Tana Mongeau documented themselves at the party. In one screen recording of Mongeau's Instagram Story from the evening, the two say, "We don't fucking care" into the camera.