An Influencer Was Mistaken To Be Anti-Vax When She Responded "No I'm 23" To A Question And Now It's Become A Meme

An influencer and former Love Island cast member is being trolled for responding "No I'm 23 ✌️" to being asked if she was vaccinated.

While people thought it was a hilarious and problematic response to the question, it appears Lucie Rose Donlan is based in the UK, where those in her age group are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Donlan, who appeared on Season 5 of Love Island and currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, seems to have become the subject of a strange context collapse on social media, fueled by inane trolling and COVID anxieties.

This whole thing started on Monday after a fan asked Donlan, via Instagram's question feature: "Are you vaccinated?" Donlan wrote: "No I'm 23 ✌️."

Soon, "No I'm 23" started to become a meme, because many people mistakenly assumed Donlan was saying she's choosing not to get vaccinated because she's 23 years old.

After her response was screenshotted and went viral, people online began commenting "No I'm 23" randomly. "I’m gonna answer every question with 'no i’m 23,'" one person tweeted.