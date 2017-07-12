This Teen Held Her Boyfriend's Head For 20 Minutes While He Slept And People Are Damn Inspired
"Love isn’t buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS."
Korina Morejon, 19, and Tajidrez Dantzler, 21, are lovebirds from Miami. They've been together for two years, and have learned to support each other in myriad ways.
Last week, the couple dropped Dantzler's car off at the dealership, and were driven home by an employee.
During the long car ride, Morejon noticed Dantzler nodding off in the front seat.
"We had been in traffic during rush hour for almost 30 minutes when I noticed his head tilt forward," she said. "I was embarrassed because the driver noticed."
So, she tried to tap him awake. "He stayed awake for about another minute and fell back asleep."
Morejon watched her boyfriend's head fall forward repeatedly, so she decided to hold it up from the backseat. She held his head upright for 20 minutes. "But I kept switching my arms when one would get tired," she added.
Fortunately (or not) for Dantzler, his trusty girlfriend tweeted about it. The gesture has gone viral, and it has a lot of people both impressed and enamored. Many are calling it pure "love."
ADVERTISEMENT
It's redefined some relationship standards, tbh. "IF THE LOVE AIN'T LIKE THIS THEN I DONT WANT IT."
"IF YOU AIN'T TRYNA HAVE THIS TYPA LOVE GET OUT MY FACE."
"Love isn’t buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS."
ADVERTISEMENT
Although, some people were honest that they'd probably take a picture of their significant other nodding off and laugh about it.
When Dantzler found out what his girlfriend did for him, and saw the picture, he told her she was "the best."
A real example of holding your partner's head up — literally and figuratively.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.