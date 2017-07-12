BuzzFeed News

This Teen Held Her Boyfriend's Head For 20 Minutes While He Slept And People Are Damn Inspired

"Love isn’t buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on July 12, 2017, at 3:33 p.m. ET

Korina Morejon, 19, and Tajidrez Dantzler, 21, are lovebirds from Miami. They've been together for two years, and have learned to support each other in myriad ways.

Last week, the couple dropped Dantzler's car off at the dealership, and were driven home by an employee.

During the long car ride, Morejon noticed Dantzler nodding off in the front seat.

"We had been in traffic during rush hour for almost 30 minutes when I noticed his head tilt forward," she said. "I was embarrassed because the driver noticed."

So, she tried to tap him awake. "He stayed awake for about another minute and fell back asleep."

Morejon watched her boyfriend's head fall forward repeatedly, so she decided to hold it up from the backseat. She held his head upright for 20 minutes. "But I kept switching my arms when one would get tired," she added.

"Since it wasn't our car and I didn't know the driver, I didn't want to seem rude by asking to put the seat back," Morejon said. "[Dantzler] didn't wake up until we arrived. I asked him if he noticed and he said no."
"Since it wasn't our car and I didn't know the driver, I didn't want to seem rude by asking to put the seat back," Morejon said. "[Dantzler] didn't wake up until we arrived. I asked him if he noticed and he said no."

Fortunately (or not) for Dantzler, his trusty girlfriend tweeted about it. The gesture has gone viral, and it has a lot of people both impressed and enamored. Many are calling it pure "love."

@korinamaiya That's love 😭
jah 🇭🇹 @marie_exp

@korinamaiya That's love 😭

This is what love is https://t.co/oSGn6NAZR8
baby t @TerraPaparaa

This is what love is https://t.co/oSGn6NAZR8

It's redefined some relationship standards, tbh. "IF THE LOVE AIN'T LIKE THIS THEN I DONT WANT IT."

IF THE LOVE AIN'T LIKE THIS THEN I DONT WANT IT https://t.co/V2O2KBd2Zd
abri @sadshordy

IF THE LOVE AIN'T LIKE THIS THEN I DONT WANT IT https://t.co/V2O2KBd2Zd

"IF YOU AIN'T TRYNA HAVE THIS TYPA LOVE GET OUT MY FACE."

IF YOU AINT TRYNA HAVE THIS TYPA LOVE GET OUT MY FACE https://t.co/AZiNiIcWZ2
Kassandra @Idkkassandra

IF YOU AINT TRYNA HAVE THIS TYPA LOVE GET OUT MY FACE https://t.co/AZiNiIcWZ2

"Love isn’t buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS."

Love isn't buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS: https://t.co/VPqhbURZIN
@thebaemarcus

Love isn’t buy each other Rolexes and Sephora, you wanna see love? HERE LOOK AT THIS: https://t.co/VPqhbURZIN

Although, some people were honest that they'd probably take a picture of their significant other nodding off and laugh about it.

See I'm the kinda gf that'll record you hitting your head then shower you in kisses while laughing https://t.co/oy87LBqZUw
kd @kate_mae24

See I'm the kinda gf that'll record you hitting your head then shower you in kisses while laughing https://t.co/oy87LBqZUw

This action right here is Important.💯❤️ I'm sure your bitch would let your head smack the dashboard and laugh😂😂 https://t.co/jzCOB8yL0V
Cut It Out.🤦🏾‍♂️⚗️ @Who_mobbin

This action right here is Important.💯❤️ I'm sure your bitch would let your head smack the dashboard and laugh😂😂 https://t.co/jzCOB8yL0V

When Dantzler found out what his girlfriend did for him, and saw the picture, he told her she was "the best."

@korinamaiya
sav🌹 @sassybebe

@korinamaiya

A real example of holding your partner's head up — literally and figuratively.

Korina Morejon
