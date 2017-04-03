BuzzFeed News

A Conservative Said "LGBTs Stole The Rainbow From God" And It Turned Into A Glorious, Gay Meme

A Conservative Said "LGBTs Stole The Rainbow From God" And It Turned Into A Glorious, Gay Meme

People are lining up to return the rainbows they allegedly stole.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on April 3, 2017, at 12:20 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Bryan Fischer, a conservative radio host on the American Family Radio network, tweeted that the LGBTQ community's symbolic rainbow was cultural appropriation. "LGBTs stole the rainbow from God," he wrote, citing a Bible verse. "Give it back."

Fischer is the former director of issues analysis of the Christian fundamentalist American Family Association, and has been publicly opposing gay rights for years. In 2010, Fischer claimed that homosexuality was to blame for the Holocaust. This led to civil rights organizations labeling the AFA as a hate group.
Fischer's "cultural appropriation" comment is not a totally uncommon sentiment either. There are people who've also publicly shared this belief.

The most alarming thing about the gay rights agenda is its appropriation of the rainbow symbol (the sign of God's covenant with mankind)
The most alarming thing about the gay rights agenda is its appropriation of the rainbow symbol (the sign of God's covenant with mankind)

@AllenWest I wish there was as much disgust over the cultural appropriation of the rainbow, the sign of God's post-flood covenant with man.
@AllenWest I wish there was as much disgust over the cultural appropriation of the rainbow, the sign of God's post-flood covenant with man.

But it was the way that Fischer voiced his convictions that really made it easy for people to troll.

You caught me @BryanJFischer
You caught me @BryanJFischer

People threw their hands in the air, and said, "You caught us!" And vowed to return the refracted water droplets they "stole."

On behalf of the late Gilbert Baker, let's give @BryanJFischer back some of the stolen rainbows he so desperately w… https://t.co/kBYfF2mTVn
On behalf of the late Gilbert Baker, let's give @BryanJFischer back some of the stolen rainbows he so desperately w… https://t.co/kBYfF2mTVn

"Give it back."
"Give it back."

"Here ya go," someone said, happily giving it back.

Here ya go. @BryanJFischer
Here ya go. @BryanJFischer

And soon Fischer's tweet became a new meme — and inspired a lot of people to come forth to EXPOSE the LGBT community for ALL they've stolen. "LGBTs stole the rainbow from Mario. It's his. He invented it. Super Mario Kart. Give it back."

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Mario. It's his. He invented it. Super M… https://t.co/DfEAxzS1vJ
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Mario. It's his. He invented it. Super M… https://t.co/DfEAxzS1vJ

They also allegedly stole from the Rainbow Monkeys.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever. LGBT's stole the rainbow from Rainbow Monkeys. It's theirs. They inve… https://t.co/v71J7tfCX2
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever. LGBT's stole the rainbow from Rainbow Monkeys. It's theirs. They inve… https://t.co/v71J7tfCX2

And/or Cheer Bear.

Worst example of cultural appropriation: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Cheer Bear. She invented it. Land Without Feelings '83. Give it back.
Worst example of cultural appropriation: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Cheer Bear. She invented it. Land Without Feelings '83. Give it back.

Or was it Lucky the Leprechaun?

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Lucky The Leprechaun. It's his. He inven… https://t.co/9y1kPMNulB
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Lucky The Leprechaun. It's his. He inven… https://t.co/9y1kPMNulB

Perhaps the LJN Toys logo.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from LJN Toys. It's theirs. They invented it.… https://t.co/N77wXmWziK
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from LJN Toys. It's theirs. They invented it.… https://t.co/N77wXmWziK

No, it was definitely the Power Rangers. Or did they steal from God...?

I can’t believe LGBTs stole the rainbow from the Power Rangers.
I can’t believe LGBTs stole the rainbow from the Power Rangers.

In fact, they also snatched the word "gay" straight out of the 1890s.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the word "gay" from the 1890s. Give it back.
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the word "gay" from the 1890s. Give it back.

There are so many bad examples of "cultural appropriation." I mean, where do we even begin?

The worst example of cultural appropriation is calling someone “Daddy.” The only Daddy you need is Jesus. https://t.co/T1QtD12km5
The worst example of cultural appropriation is calling someone “Daddy.” The only Daddy you need is Jesus. https://t.co/T1QtD12km5

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: Funie Christians stole the rainbow from Newtonian optics. Give it bac… https://t.co/QdhQ2tLm34
Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: Funie Christians stole the rainbow from Newtonian optics. Give it bac… https://t.co/QdhQ2tLm34

"People forget that Steve Jobs appropriated the apple. Satan was the original disruptor IMO."

This is quite a take, but people forget that Steve Job's approprated the apple. Satan was the orginal disruptor IMO https://t.co/wp4opmNiT6
This is quite a take, but people forget that Steve Job's approprated the apple. Satan was the orginal disruptor IMO https://t.co/wp4opmNiT6

People are still in line at customer service to return the rainbow to Fischer.

@BryanJFischer Ok. Here.
@BryanJFischer Ok. Here.

UPDATE: In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Fischer said he's seen the memes and responses to his tweet. And blocked the "vulgar, obscene, F-bomb laced" ones — those that he feels "reveals the hypocrisy of the left."

"Sure, I disagree with the homosexual agenda, including the theft of the rainbow, but disagreement is not hatred, and the truth is not hate speech," Fischer said. "But apparently the left sees things differently."

