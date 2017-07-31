BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Hilariously Sharing Things That Were Longer Than Scaramucci’s Term At The White House

news

People Are Hilariously Sharing Things That Were Longer Than Scaramucci’s Term At The White House

"I've had sunburns that have lasted longer than Scaramucci. They were less painful to deal with too."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 31, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. ET

The newest-now-suddenly-turned-former White House communications director Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci has officially been ousted after just 10 days on the job. The news was met with a lot of screaming, cackling, and downright shock from folks online.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

People were having a hard time grasping just how brief Scaramucci's career as communications director was...until some offered to put it in context.

Here were all the things that people claimed had a longer life than The Mooch's tenure.

A kernel of popcorn stuck in one's teeth.

RT if you've had a popcorn kernel stuck in your teeth longer than Mooch in the WH.
Berrak Sarikaya @BerrakBiz

RT if you've had a popcorn kernel stuck in your teeth longer than Mooch in the WH.

Reply Retweet Favorite

T-shirts that have gone without washing.

I’ve worn T-shirts without washing longer than Mooch was comms director.
Mαtt Thomαs @mattthomas

I’ve worn T-shirts without washing longer than Mooch was comms director.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Tinder hookups.

I've had Tinder hook-ups that lasted longer than the Mooch
Lizz Resistead @lizzwinstead

I've had Tinder hook-ups that lasted longer than the Mooch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Instant replay reviews in sports.

We've had instant replay reviews longer than The Mooch's tenure.
Big 12 Refs @Big12Refs

We've had instant replay reviews longer than The Mooch's tenure.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kim Kardashian West's marriage to Kris Humphries.

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House.
Alex Abad-Santos @alex_abads

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(The infamous celebrity marriage lasted seven times longer, in fact.)

@Reuters Kim K was married to Kris Humphries 7 times longer than @Scaramucci was Communications Director. #Mooch #Trump
Andrew Tashian @Tashville401

@Reuters Kim K was married to Kris Humphries 7 times longer than @Scaramucci was Communications Director. #Mooch #Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Sunburns (that, according to this person, were less painful).

I've had sunburns that have lasted longer than #Scaramucci. They were less painful to deal with too. #Mooch
Don Meeg @Donball

I've had sunburns that have lasted longer than #Scaramucci. They were less painful to deal with too. #Mooch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Menstrual cycles.

my period has lasted longer than @Scaramucci as communications director
Mackenzie Harding @potatobanjo

my period has lasted longer than @Scaramucci as communications director

Reply Retweet Favorite

Milk.

I think I have milk in my fridge that's lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci.
Richard Chambers @newschambers

I think I have milk in my fridge that's lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Leftovers, that this person has then apparently ingested.

I've eaten leftovers that lasted longer than Scaramucci's WH Communications Director stint.
Swanson Nation @SwansonNation

I've eaten leftovers that lasted longer than Scaramucci's WH Communications Director stint.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The ~historic~ Phish concert series at Madison Square Garden.

The Phish run at MSG lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci
Gabrielle Bluestone @g_bluestone

The Phish run at MSG lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci

Reply Retweet Favorite

And every single Phish song.

no joke, a typical version of chalkdust torture by phish lasts longer than mooch as comms director.
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

no joke, a typical version of chalkdust torture by phish lasts longer than mooch as comms director.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Game Of Thrones characters.

I've seen Game of Thrones characters last longer than The Mooch.
Stephen Laferriere @srlaferriere

I've seen Game of Thrones characters last longer than The Mooch.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ed Sheeran's characters arc on Game Of Thrones.

Ed Sheeran had a longer arc on #GameOfThrones than Anthony Scaramucci had as White House communications director.
Dan Casey @DanCasey

Ed Sheeran had a longer arc on #GameOfThrones than Anthony Scaramucci had as White House communications director.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Being on hold with customer service.

I've been on hold with Comcast longer than the #Mooch worked for #Trump.
ReadyForChange @ProgPoli

I've been on hold with Comcast longer than the #Mooch worked for #Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some BBQ recipes.

There are barbecue recipes that take longer than Mooch's White House tenure.
On Trial for 💡🌲🌞 @ZeddRebel

There are barbecue recipes that take longer than Mooch's White House tenure.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pregnancy scares.

I've had pregnancy scares that lasted longer than the Mooch
Ross Parsons @rossparsons

I've had pregnancy scares that lasted longer than the Mooch

Reply Retweet Favorite

The United States' ninth president, who only served for one month (aka, a term of "three Scaramuccis").

President William Henry Harrison's time in office can now be measured as "Three Scaramuccis."
Pete Schroeder @peteschroeder

President William Henry Harrison's time in office can now be measured as "Three Scaramuccis."

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This person's son's cold.

My son's cold lasted longer than #Scaramucci
Dan Santat @dsantat

My son's cold lasted longer than #Scaramucci

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person, who said she fell asleep in the stockroom of her job while high on Vicodin.

When I was 18 I passed out in the stock room of my job while high on Vicodin and I kept my job longer than Mooch
Rachel Fisher @TheRachelFisher

When I was 18 I passed out in the stock room of my job while high on Vicodin and I kept my job longer than Mooch

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person, who said he worked as a door-to-door canvasser and had been called racial slurs on the job.

I worked as a canvasser for Environment California knocking on doors and being called the N word longer than the mooch had this job.
CARL TART! @DammitCARL

I worked as a canvasser for Environment California knocking on doors and being called the N word longer than the mooch had this job.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And zits.

I've had zits that lasted longer than Scaramucci. I didn't miss them when they were gone either.
Robyn Harney @IAmRobynNicole

I've had zits that lasted longer than Scaramucci. I didn't miss them when they were gone either.

Reply Retweet Favorite

RIP The Mooch, and every potential Saturday Night Live sketch, forever.

RIP Anthony Scaramucci: July 2017 - July 2017
Rekha Mohan @DrekhaMalfoy

RIP Anthony Scaramucci: July 2017 - July 2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT