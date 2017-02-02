BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen's Dad Kept A Fart Secret For Her Mom For 25 Years, And Honestly, That's Love

news

This Teen's Dad Kept A Fart Secret For Her Mom For 25 Years, And Honestly, That's Love

And still a better love story than Twilight.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2017, at 12:32 p.m. ET

This is 19-year-old Kate Venezia, who's currently attending the University of Louisville. Her parents, who will celebrate their 25th anniversary in May, also live in Louisville.

Kate Venezia

Venezia told BuzzFeed News that while having lunch with her family a few days ago, her mom decided to share a little story from her college days. Apparently, one night at a frat party, her mom let out a noticeable fart, and a fraternity brother took the blame for it. That guy ended up being Venezia's dad. And he's been holding that secret for 25 years.

Venezia said the story came up when they were all &quot;talking about farting — we&#x27;re that type of family,&quot; she joked. &quot;My dad didn&#x27;t care about farts, so he didn&#x27;t find it to be a big deal at all,&quot; she said. But Venezia found the gesture by her dad to be really character-defining.
Kate Venezia

Venezia said the story came up when they were all "talking about farting — we're that type of family," she joked.

"My dad didn't care about farts, so he didn't find it to be a big deal at all," she said.

But Venezia found the gesture by her dad to be really character-defining.

And, apparently, so did a lot of people. After she shared it on Twitter (even though her little sister thought the story was "stupid," she said), people have actually been quite moved by it. Her tweet has been retweeted nearly 40,000 times.

My mom admitted she farted at a frat party once and a guy took the blame and kept it a secret for 25+yrs That guy's my dad. Go dad. Lmao
collegekate @kvene627

My mom admitted she farted at a frat party once and a guy took the blame and kept it a secret for 25+yrs That guy's my dad. Go dad. Lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

Venezia said "it was really shocking" to see how many people have found and shared it.

Some are calling it a modern love story, and Venezia's dad a modern Prince Charming.

@babyg98_ @kvene627 @aintchunafki love story
kenya @__kenya14

@babyg98_ @kvene627 @aintchunafki love story

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@kvene627 @jbanj True love knows no fart.
Maestro @Aries_Oskar

@kvene627 @jbanj True love knows no fart.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AlyssaLaurin @kvene627 not all hero's wear capes
Myles Groening @MylesGroening

@AlyssaLaurin @kvene627 not all hero's wear capes

Reply Retweet Favorite

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, it's also giving others hope.

@im_SoRad @kvene627 @ridinwifdatnina so this is how I'm going to meet my husband
caylin @caylinolivia

@im_SoRad @kvene627 @ridinwifdatnina so this is how I'm going to meet my husband

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, for current relationships, it's set a new bar.

Twitter: @kvene627
ADVERTISEMENT

People are getting really existential about it, and saying Venezia wouldn't be here today had her mom not let out that fart.

@kvene627 just think you might not be alive had your mom not farted at a frat party
Kyle @KD9512

@kvene627 just think you might not be alive had your mom not farted at a frat party

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kvene627 you're the product of a fart :)
hammerbammer @JohnSquirley

@kvene627 you're the product of a fart :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

But she wants to make it known to people that her parents had already been dating at the time of the farting incident.

(Although the gesture by her dad probably did reinforce their loving bond and commitment to start a family — just saying.)

However, some folks hilariously are also upset with her for ruining a quarter-of-a-century-long secret.

@kvene627 YOU RUINED THE SECRET I BET THEY TRUSTED YOU 25 YEARS DOWN THE DRAIN
K. Laird @keeksmcgeekz

@kvene627 YOU RUINED THE SECRET I BET THEY TRUSTED YOU 25 YEARS DOWN THE DRAIN

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kvene627 @woodsdotbreyona all for nothing cuz secrets on blast now
Caroline Ceccarelli @carolinejcecc

@kvene627 @woodsdotbreyona all for nothing cuz secrets on blast now

Reply Retweet Favorite

But Venezia reassures us that her parents' relationship is rock-solid. Her mom's only concern at the moment is not that the secret is out, but that "all these people know about her farting," her daughter said.

&quot;I kept updating my mom on the numbers of favorites and she&#x27;s just been worrying about all these people knowing about her farting,&quot; Venezia said. As for Mr. and Mrs. Venezia&#x27;s Feb. 14 plans, their daughter has even more romantic info to share:&quot;My mom, dad, and dog will lay in their favorite spots in the living room. My mom will eat a bowl of popcorn and my dad will eat a dish of chocolate chips. Then they&#x27;ll both doze off to a movie they probably only made it 25 minutes into.&quot;
Kate Venezia

"I kept updating my mom on the numbers of favorites and she's just been worrying about all these people knowing about her farting," Venezia said.

As for Mr. and Mrs. Venezia's Feb. 14 plans, their daughter has even more romantic info to share:

"My mom, dad, and dog will lay in their favorite spots in the living room. My mom will eat a bowl of popcorn and my dad will eat a dish of chocolate chips. Then they'll both doze off to a movie they probably only made it 25 minutes into."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT