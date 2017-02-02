This Teen's Dad Kept A Fart Secret For Her Mom For 25 Years, And Honestly, That's Love
And still a better love story than Twilight.
This is 19-year-old Kate Venezia, who's currently attending the University of Louisville. Her parents, who will celebrate their 25th anniversary in May, also live in Louisville.
Venezia told BuzzFeed News that while having lunch with her family a few days ago, her mom decided to share a little story from her college days. Apparently, one night at a frat party, her mom let out a noticeable fart, and a fraternity brother took the blame for it. That guy ended up being Venezia's dad. And he's been holding that secret for 25 years.
And, apparently, so did a lot of people. After she shared it on Twitter (even though her little sister thought the story was "stupid," she said), people have actually been quite moved by it. Her tweet has been retweeted nearly 40,000 times.
Some are calling it a modern love story, and Venezia's dad a modern Prince Charming.
As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, it's also giving others hope.
And, for current relationships, it's set a new bar.
People are getting really existential about it, and saying Venezia wouldn't be here today had her mom not let out that fart.
However, some folks hilariously are also upset with her for ruining a quarter-of-a-century-long secret.
But Venezia reassures us that her parents' relationship is rock-solid. Her mom's only concern at the moment is not that the secret is out, but that "all these people know about her farting," her daughter said.
