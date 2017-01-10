People Are Inspired By The Fact That Kanye Has A Crying Kim Emoji In His Car
Many have described the gesture as "true love."
Over the weekend, paparazzi snapped just about 3 zillion photos of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West leaving Jay Z and Beyoncé's home in Los Angeles.
However, the photos captured something even more important. One of the pics shows Kanye stepping into his car with what looks to be a "Kimoji" air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror.
Yes, the iconic Kim ugly-cry face that was turned into an emoji for her app.
People immediately took notice. And quite frankly couldn't quite process it.
A tweet that's now gone viral said the gesture was "true love."
Many have set this as their new standard for relationships.
Someone was even inspired enough to DIY one for her significant other.
May you live every day knowing this fact. That's all. Thank you.
