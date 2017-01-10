BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Inspired By The Fact That Kanye Has A Crying Kim Emoji In His Car

news

People Are Inspired By The Fact That Kanye Has A Crying Kim Emoji In His Car

Many have described the gesture as "true love."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 3:53 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, paparazzi snapped just about 3 zillion photos of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West leaving Jay Z and Beyoncé's home in Los Angeles.

To paps, this was important documentation because Bey and Jay were recently one of the targets of &#x27;Ye&#x27;s infamous rants before he cancelled his Saint Pablo tour.If you recall, during Kanye&#x27;s concert in Sacramento in November, he spent most of his stage time going off in a tirade of complaints and musings — most notably about the famous couple. &quot;Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won video of the year over me and over &#x27;Hotline Bling,&#x27;&quot; he said.Kanye then addressed Jay Z directly: &quot;Jay Z, call me, you still ain’t called me.&quot;
Juliano-daddy / X17online.com

To paps, this was important documentation because Bey and Jay were recently one of the targets of 'Ye's infamous rants before he cancelled his Saint Pablo tour.

If you recall, during Kanye's concert in Sacramento in November, he spent most of his stage time going off in a tirade of complaints and musings — most notably about the famous couple.

"Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won video of the year over me and over 'Hotline Bling,'" he said.

Kanye then addressed Jay Z directly: "Jay Z, call me, you still ain’t called me."

However, the photos captured something even more important. One of the pics shows Kanye stepping into his car with what looks to be a "Kimoji" air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror.

Juliano-daddy / X17online.com

Yes, the iconic Kim ugly-cry face that was turned into an emoji for her app.

Whalerock Digital Media

People immediately took notice. And quite frankly couldn't quite process it.

Kanye's car air freshener is a kimoji of Kim K crying 😂😂😂
KS @kaitssweeney

Kanye's car air freshener is a kimoji of Kim K crying 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Can't believe this is real 😂
Music News &amp; Facts @musicnews_facts

Can't believe this is real 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
My favourite image of 2017 so far. I'll keep updating this thread. Kanye x Crying Kimoji Air Freshener January… https://t.co/sQfVy5fFek
J @surfbortx

My favourite image of 2017 so far. I'll keep updating this thread. Kanye x Crying Kimoji Air Freshener January… https://t.co/sQfVy5fFek

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dead at that kimoji air freshener 💀😂 https://t.co/HFVqx651Cs
2❄️17 @Beylemonated

Dead at that kimoji air freshener 💀😂 https://t.co/HFVqx651Cs

Reply Retweet Favorite

A tweet that's now gone viral said the gesture was "true love."

true love
biebs vacay cornrows @malcolmaime

true love

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
It's not love until your face is on an air freshener in their car https://t.co/tz1ExYXRPs
allie @aros__

It's not love until your face is on an air freshener in their car https://t.co/tz1ExYXRPs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many have set this as their new standard for relationships.

#relationshipgoals
OSCAR WYLDE @OMFGITSOSCAR

#relationshipgoals

Reply Retweet Favorite
If I ever have an actual serious relationship again I'm buying an air freshener that is my face for my man like Kanye has of Kim.
🖤 @ashlyndeniseee_

If I ever have an actual serious relationship again I'm buying an air freshener that is my face for my man like Kanye has of Kim.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The fact that Kanye West has an air freshener of Kim's crying face in his car has just raised my standards for guys
Chlo @chloe_watling

The fact that Kanye West has an air freshener of Kim's crying face in his car has just raised my standards for guys

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone was even inspired enough to DIY one for her significant other.

made a cute air freshener for my bf 😍👌🏻😊
party peanut @putawaythelimes

made a cute air freshener for my bf 😍👌🏻😊

Reply Retweet Favorite

May you live every day knowing this fact. That's all. Thank you.

Kanye's air freshener in his car is Kim's crying face and I've never felt more joy
bri❁ @briannnner

Kanye's air freshener in his car is Kim's crying face and I've never felt more joy

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT