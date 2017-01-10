People Are Inspired By The Fact That Kanye Has A Crying Kim Emoji In His Car

To paps, this was important documentation because Bey and Jay were recently one of the targets of 'Ye's infamous rants before he cancelled his Saint Pablo tour.

If you recall, during Kanye's concert in Sacramento in November, he spent most of his stage time going off in a tirade of complaints and musings — most notably about the famous couple.

"Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won video of the year over me and over 'Hotline Bling,'" he said.

Kanye then addressed Jay Z directly: "Jay Z, call me, you still ain’t called me."