Jussie Smollett Is Under Arrest For Filing A False Report To Chicago Police

Jussie Smollett is under arrest after turning himself in to Chicago Police Department officials, who wanted him for filing a false report.

"Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning.

Guglielmi said Wednesday evening that "detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest."

The Empire actor told police he was attacked on Jan. 29 by two men who threw a chemical on him, called him anti-gay slurs, and put a rope around his neck. In a later interview with police, Smollett also said one of the attackers shouted, "This is MAGA country."

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, has maintained that he was the victim of a hate crime. He went told Good Morning America he was "pissed off" that people were doubting his story.

Smollett was charged Wednesday for allegedly filing the false police report, a felony charge which in Illinois falls under disorderly conduct.

He is expected to make a court appearance later Thursday.