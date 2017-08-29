After mounting pressure from both followers and non-followers of the celebrity pastor and his famous church, Osteen finally issued a statement claiming he and Lakewood Church will house victims of Tropical Storm Harvey "once the cities and county shelters reach capacity."

He leads televised sermons to an audience of about 7 million .

Osteen is perhaps one of the most well-recognized faces of the Christian faith in the United States.

Customer service representatives from Lakewood Church told BuzzFeed News the church was not planning to reopen until Wednesday at the earliest.

"Dear Houstonians! Lakewood Church is inaccessible due to severe flooding! We want to help make sure you are safe. Please see the list below for safe shelters around our city, and please share this with those in need!" a Facebook post from the church stated.

Why isn't Joel Osteen mega church in Houston Texas is not open to the public in need of shelter, food and protection?

Houston's Joel Osteen has a net worth over $50m and a church that holds 16,800 but this is all he's offering.

While some followers of Osteen and his church defended him, others continued to raise questions and concerns over the church's response to the disaster.

They also questioned whether the church was actually "inaccessible" and flooded, as the initial statement read. Defenders of the church quickly claimed the church was "underwater" and not suitable to house anyone.

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked… https://t.co/0yQci61zJ2

Another eyewitness account from a Houstonian regarding the "flooding" of @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. Asked not t… https://t.co/T3bkNvVkiP

On Monday evening, Osteen finally responded to the growing backlash. In a statement to CNN, he claimed neither he nor the church ever closed their doors.

He said they are "prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity."

"We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need," church spokesman and Osteen's father-in-law Donald Iloff said.

