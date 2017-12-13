BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Were Struck By This Emotionally Raw Moment Between Joe Biden And Meghan McCain On "The View"

news / viral

People Were Struck By This Emotionally Raw Moment Between Joe Biden And Meghan McCain On "The View"

It's being called an exhibit of "non-partisan humanity."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 13, 2017, at 2:01 p.m. ET

On Wednesdays's episode of The View, former vice president Joe Biden comforted a tearful Meghan McCain as she began talk about her father's brain cancer diagnosis. Her father, Arizona Sen. John McCain, has glioblastoma — the same cancer that killed Biden's son, Beau, in 2015.

In emotional moment on @TheView, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with same cancer Bide… https://t.co/1e9oZpY3ws
ABC News @ABC

In emotional moment on @TheView, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with same cancer Bide… https://t.co/1e9oZpY3ws

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I know you and your family have been through tragedy I couldn't conceive of," McCain said to Biden as she fought back tears. "What would you tell people—"

"Look, look, look," Biden interrupted her question, and walked over to her side.

Holding her hand, Biden told McCain that it was her father, John McCain, who gave Beau courage during the hard times.

&quot;One of the things that gave Beau courage — my word — was John,&quot; Biden said, addressing McCain directly. &quot;You may remember when you were a little kid, your dad took care of my Beau. Your dad... became friends with Beau. And Beau talked about your dad’s courage — not about illness, but about his courage.”
ABC

"One of the things that gave Beau courage — my word — was John," Biden said, addressing McCain directly.

"You may remember when you were a little kid, your dad took care of my Beau. Your dad... became friends with Beau. And Beau talked about your dad’s courage — not about illness, but about his courage.”

“So there is hope. And if anyone can make it, your dad — her dad is one of my best friends," he said.

Biden then concluded, “The thing that I found — and Beau insisted on, your dad is going to insist on — is you’ve got to maintain hope. You have to have hope.&quot;
ABC

Biden then concluded, “The thing that I found — and Beau insisted on, your dad is going to insist on — is you’ve got to maintain hope. You have to have hope."

The clip has already been shared far and wide, and it's had a powerful and emotional effect on people.

@ABC @yashar @TheView I'm not crying. Yes, I am.
Paws @Cognac4Paws

@ABC @yashar @TheView I'm not crying. Yes, I am.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I know there is a LOT going on right now. Seriously, find 3:22 seconds sometime today. And watch this. Trust me. https://t.co/Z4xsH7dGGT
Jesse Ferguson @JesseFFerguson

I know there is a LOT going on right now. Seriously, find 3:22 seconds sometime today. And watch this. Trust me. https://t.co/Z4xsH7dGGT

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were particularly struck by the compassion and respect that the two prominent members of opposing political parties showed each other.

Joe Biden comforting Meghan McCain is everything I want in this world. Love, respect, compassion. #TheView
Barbara Galowitch @Ebesneezer13

Joe Biden comforting Meghan McCain is everything I want in this world. Love, respect, compassion. #TheView

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@MeghanMcCain and @JoeBiden show us all (once again) that we don't have to disagree on everything. Sometimes we ca… https://t.co/OvSdNVAAFZ
E.Todes @ETodes

.@MeghanMcCain and @JoeBiden show us all (once again) that we don't have to disagree on everything. Sometimes we ca… https://t.co/OvSdNVAAFZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
In this one short clip, Biden demonstrates 4 qualities our President lacks completely: 1) Bipartisan humanity 2) Co… https://t.co/Yq32N0ENsN
Z. A. Patos @Z_Patos

In this one short clip, Biden demonstrates 4 qualities our President lacks completely: 1) Bipartisan humanity 2) Co… https://t.co/Yq32N0ENsN

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And viewers, who may agree or disagree with Biden's politics, commended him for how he carried himself.

Regardless of how you feel about Biden's politics, this was a good moment for him. https://t.co/7nMEPzQcry
John A. Daly @JohnDalyBooks

Regardless of how you feel about Biden's politics, this was a good moment for him. https://t.co/7nMEPzQcry

Reply Retweet Favorite
I never liked Joe Biden - always considered him a blowhard. This, and similar things I seen and read over the past… https://t.co/zzoM7JA6OI
Mark Hunzeker @MarkHunzeker

I never liked Joe Biden - always considered him a blowhard. This, and similar things I seen and read over the past… https://t.co/zzoM7JA6OI

Reply Retweet Favorite

The moment is being called an exhibit of "non-partisan humanity," as one person tweeted.

Humanity over party and politics #hope https://t.co/IXCBEglabX
Joel Goldman @joelgoldman23

Humanity over party and politics #hope https://t.co/IXCBEglabX

Reply Retweet Favorite
Non-partisan humanity in an American politician. More of this please. https://t.co/AzQED0Weqi
Matt Malone, S.J. @Americaeditor

Non-partisan humanity in an American politician. More of this please. https://t.co/AzQED0Weqi

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But some people stuck to their political talking points and attacks (one of the more popular ones has been on Sen. McCain's own health care treatment versus his vote on the potential Obamacare repeal mandate in the tax bill).

@kylegriffin1 Is McCain voting for a tax bill that will allow Americans to get the same kind of quality treatment f… https://t.co/EfBBo2C2rx
Nancy Levine @nancylevine

@kylegriffin1 Is McCain voting for a tax bill that will allow Americans to get the same kind of quality treatment f… https://t.co/EfBBo2C2rx

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ABC

After the moment aired, McCain took to Twitter to publicly thank Biden for his own "strength, hope and fortitude."

There are no words I have to convey my immense gratitude to @JoeBiden and his family - your strength, hope and fort… https://t.co/IFJ6lspR6l
Meghan McCain @MeghanMcCain

There are no words I have to convey my immense gratitude to @JoeBiden and his family - your strength, hope and fort… https://t.co/IFJ6lspR6l

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sen. McCain responded to the moment online as well. "Thank you @JoeBiden & the entire Biden family for serving as an example & source of strength for my own family."

Thank you @JoeBiden &amp; the entire Biden family for serving as an example &amp; source of strength for my own family. https://t.co/qmmw5rjdUj
John McCain @SenJohnMcCain

Thank you @JoeBiden &amp; the entire Biden family for serving as an example &amp; source of strength for my own family. https://t.co/qmmw5rjdUj

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT