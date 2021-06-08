YouTuber Jessi Smiles Released A Call With Gabbie Hanna About Having A Relationship With Her Alleged Rapist

YouTuber Jessi Smiles released several clipped recordings of phone conversations she had with fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna about Curtis Lepore, Smiles' ex-boyfriend whom she accused of raping her in 2013.

In a series of videos on Monday, the YouTuber whose real name is Jessica Vasquez, tweeted that she and Hanna had a phone call last summer that they both consented to be recorded but that she "never planned to release." The call recordings are long and were "edited for brevity," Vasquez said in a tweet.

During the call, the former friends talked about Lepore, and Hanna's relationship with him after learning about the allegation. After Vazquez accused him of rape, Lepore pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2014, the rape charges were subsequently dropped.

Vasquez said in a YouTube video in 2019 that Hanna's continued relationship with Lepore after the incident broke the close friendship between the two women. Vasquez tweeted that she was compelled to publicize the call because she feels Hanna consistently brings up what happened "in order to 'defend herself' against things that she...actually did." She called Hanna's actions "beyond triggering."

Hanna was recently featured in an extensive profile by BuzzFeed News in which she denied she was ever Lepore's friend. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hanna about the released calls.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Vasquez about releasing these recent recordings, and to ask if the profile and Hanna's assertion had prompted their release, as well as to Lepore.