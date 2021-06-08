 Skip To Content
YouTuber Jessi Smiles Released A Call With Gabbie Hanna About Having A Relationship With Her Alleged Rapist

Jessica Vasquez tweeted that she "never planned to release" their recorded call, but she believes Gabbie Hanna has continued to lie about her relationship with Curtis Lepore.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2021, at 1:18 p.m. ET

YouTube / Jessi Smiles / The Gabbie Show, Gabbie Hanna

YouTuber Jessi Smiles released several clipped recordings of phone conversations she had with fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna about Curtis Lepore, Smiles' ex-boyfriend whom she accused of raping her in 2013.

In a series of videos on Monday, the YouTuber whose real name is Jessica Vasquez, tweeted that she and Hanna had a phone call last summer that they both consented to be recorded but that she "never planned to release." The call recordings are long and were "edited for brevity," Vasquez said in a tweet.

During the call, the former friends talked about Lepore, and Hanna's relationship with him after learning about the allegation. After Vazquez accused him of rape, Lepore pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2014, the rape charges were subsequently dropped.

Vasquez said in a YouTube video in 2019 that Hanna's continued relationship with Lepore after the incident broke the close friendship between the two women. Vasquez tweeted that she was compelled to publicize the call because she feels Hanna consistently brings up what happened "in order to 'defend herself' against things that she...actually did." She called Hanna's actions "beyond triggering."

Hanna was recently featured in an extensive profile by BuzzFeed News in which she denied she was ever Lepore's friend. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hanna about the released calls.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Vasquez about releasing these recent recordings, and to ask if the profile and Hanna's assertion had prompted their release, as well as to Lepore.

Jessi Smiles @jessismiles__

Gabbie and I had a phone call last summer. I never planned to release it. In fact, there’s nothing I want more than to never talk or think about Gabbie ever again. But her continued lying about my trauma has officially broken me and I don’t know what else to do.

Twitter: @jessismiles__

Vasquez says she believes Hanna has mischaracterized the nature of her relationship with Lepore. Vasquez wrote in the first edited video of their call that she believed Hanna and her ex-boyfriend had spoken once, but in her recorded call, Hanna is apparently heard recounting two other times she had made contact with Lepore.

In subsequent recordings, Vasquez confronts Hanna, accusing her of lying about defending Lepore, and the two argue about the "real truth" about what happened. Vasquez inserted screenshots in the video of tweets and correspondences that were meant to disprove Hanna's assertions throughout their call.

At one point, Hanna is heard asking Vasquez for a "public apology" for outing their fallout in 2019.

Jessi Smiles @jessismiles__

The Tweets Pt. 2

Twitter: @jessismiles__

People on Twitter are calling out Hanna for how she responded to Vasquez's claims, standing in support of Vasquez. Some called Hanna "cruel" for how she responds to Vasquez's attempts at clarity and accountability throughout the call.

Kellyn @wildefire69

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it a thousand times, Gabbie Hanna’s treatment of Jessi, and the fans she contacted in order to delegitimize her, was abhorrent, and this just makes it all worse. I actually cried hearing these, I can’t even believe who could be this cruel. https://t.co/Eb3TIELHuT

Twitter: @wildefire69

Hanna has not publicly commented on Vasquez's allegations.

