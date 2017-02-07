People Were Here For This CNN Anchor's "Come The Fuck On" Face During This Epic Interview
It's also being referred to as the "come the fuck on," "this is some bullshit," and "I'm fed the fuck up" face.
CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday. He confronted Trump's senior advisor on the recent string of misinformation and ongoing attacks on the media coming from the administration.
The interview was more of a back-and-forth conversation. Tapper was deliberate in his questioning, and offered some memorable lines. For example, on Trump's lack-of-response to the deadly Quebec City mosque shooting:
And on the fabricated "Bowling Green Massacre":
People quickly picked up on Tapper's tone during the interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
But what was even more noticeable to people, was his quietly miffed, are-you-fucking-kidding-me face as Conway spoke.
It appears a lot of the country could viscerally relate to it. It's been called a "resting bitch face."
A "come the fuck on" face.
ADVERTISEMENT
A "this is some bullshit" face.
And a "I'm fed the fuck up" face.
People seem pretty familiar with this expression. It's "the look you give your mom when she brings up stuff from your past," someone said.
Or the one "your dad makes when he knows you're lying."
ADVERTISEMENT
Or the face you make when you catch someone lying straight to your face.
So if you catch these looks, you should now understand what you've done.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.