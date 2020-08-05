The FBI Raided Jake Paul’s Mansion In Calabasas As Part Of Their Investigation Into His Night At The Arizona Mall

Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's California home was raided by the FBI early Wednesday morning, with a spokesperson for the FBI in Phoenix telling BuzzFeed News the raid is in connection to his involvement with looting at a mall in Arizona earlier this year.



"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation."

A spokesperson for the FBI in Los Angeles confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they served a search warrant at Paul's mansion in Calabasas at around 6 a.m. They said the search was only "wrapping up" at around 1 p.m.

"We're seeking evidence in relation to allegations of criminal activity," the spokesperson said in a phone call. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

While there are still questions surrounding the investigation, aerial shots taken by ABC7 appear to show SWAT team members taking multiple firearms from Paul's property.