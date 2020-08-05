The FBI Raided Jake Paul’s Mansion In Calabasas As Part Of Their Investigation Into His Night At The Arizona Mall
An FBI spokesperson in Phoenix told BuzzFeed News they're "investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square."
Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's California home was raided by the FBI early Wednesday morning, with a spokesperson for the FBI in Phoenix telling BuzzFeed News the raid is in connection to his involvement with looting at a mall in Arizona earlier this year.
"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation."
A spokesperson for the FBI in Los Angeles confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they served a search warrant at Paul's mansion in Calabasas at around 6 a.m. They said the search was only "wrapping up" at around 1 p.m.
"We're seeking evidence in relation to allegations of criminal activity," the spokesperson said in a phone call. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."
While there are still questions surrounding the investigation, aerial shots taken by ABC7 appear to show SWAT team members taking multiple firearms from Paul's property.
When asked, the Los Angeles FBI spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they were "not authorized to confirm what's been seized."
In June, the YouTuber was charged with two misdemeanors in connection to a looting in a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. In a video that's since been deleted, but was filmed by his own videographer, Paul was seen walking through the mall as people around him were vandalizing stores.
The Scottsdale Police Department told BuzzFeed News then that they had received "hundreds of tips and videos" identifying the "social media influencer ... as a participant in the riot."
On Wednesday, when reached, the Scottsdale Police Department told BuzzFeed News they've dropped charges against Paul related to the mall incident so that a federal investigation could take place.
"It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed," the department said in a statement.
Paul maintains that he did not engage in the looting.
Last month, Paul was called out by Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub for throwing a huge party during the coronavirus pandemic, where people were seen not wearing masks or socially distancing.
UPDATE
This story has been updated with information from the FBI in Phoenix explaining the purpose of the investigation.
