Jackie Aina, a makeup YouTuber with one of the longest and most successful careers on the platform, has a major feature story in Cosmopolitan magazine. This is another big step for traditional media companies to acknowledge a burgeoning industry online.

Aina's story, written by Ama Kwarteng, highlights the unique challenges the influencer has had trying to create a space for Black women in the beauty industry.

Aina told Kwarteng, who noted in the piece that she's also the eldest daughter to African immigrant parents, that she grew up with immense pressure to succeed because of the sacrifices of her parents.

"We learned to be independent and extremely solution-oriented, while suppressing our feelings in order to stay strong for others," the writer writes about her and Aina's shared family values.

While the YouTuber has nearly 3.6 million subscribers today, her start on the platform in 2009 was unconventional and experimental.

"Jackie started her YouTube channel in 2009 to fill two voids: the depression she dealt with while she was in the army and living in Hawaii, and there was no one who looked like her doing makeup the way she did on the platform," writes Kwarteng.