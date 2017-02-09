Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Trump called Cuomo out by name in a tweet after he claimed the anchor never asked Sen. Dick Blumenthal about misrepresenting his military record during their interview. This was quickly disproven, as the taped interview was played back to show it was actually the first question asked to the senator

Nevertheless the POTUS called it "fake news," which Cuomo took a serious issue with.

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity." Cuomo said. "That’s what fake news is to a journalist."