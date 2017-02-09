BuzzFeed News

People Properly Gathered This CNN Anchor After He Said "Fake News" Is "The N-Word For Journalists"

Cuomo has since apologized and thanked the internet for setting him straight.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 4:58 p.m. ET

CNN's New Day co-anchor Chris Cuomo was interviewed by Sirius XM radio show POTUS on Thursday. During the show, he likened the term "fake news" to being called "the n-word" for journalists. Cuomo was addressing Donald Trump's tweet personally attacking him earlier that day.

Trump called Cuomo out by name in a tweet after he claimed the anchor never asked Sen. Dick Blumenthal about misrepresenting his military record during their interview. This was quickly disproven, as the taped interview was played back to show it was actually the first question asked to the senator

Nevertheless the POTUS called it "fake news," which Cuomo took a serious issue with.

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity." Cuomo said. "That’s what fake news is to a journalist."

Cuomo's quote was quickly met with a collective groan across social media.

BЯOAZAY™✨ @broazay

Im JUST SAYIN @JusCallmeBeeJay

The responses to that comparison could be summed up with one resounding "nope."

Oliver Willis @owillis

Amani Herron @AmaniHerron

kerry 🤦🏼‍♀️ @Kschwenky

People were quick to point out that being called "fake news" and a racial slur is not parallel.

April @ReignOfApril

Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

And the lived experiences in oppression are not the same. (Some had their fun proving the point).

Y'assssssss Al Ghul @beauty_jackson

Stephen Miller @redsteeze

After he was properly gathered by the internet, Cuomo apologized in a tweet, and said the term "fake news" is "nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur."

Christopher C. Cuomo @ChrisCuomo

He then thanked people online for, well, gathering him.

Christopher C. Cuomo @ChrisCuomo

